Jeremy Adams & Tony S Daniel On Batman In 2026... Then Tony At Marvel?

Comic book creator Tony S Daniel has taken to Instagram to post pages from a new Batman comic book project written by Jeremy Adams. No more details yet, but it is scheduled for next year/ Maybe find out more at NYCC? He posts "A 3 part #Batman story by @spacekicker and myself done over the summer. Not sure when this comes out. It's been inked and colored, so I'm assuming at some point in 2026! These are my pencils. I have teamed up with @mark_morales11 on inks to allow me to spend more time on crafting great pages." With Firebug, someone swinging Harley Quinn's hammer and samurai biker gangs…

But also he teases what he might be doing next. "Whhhhaaaat? Let's say I've had a helluva month. Lots of stuff happening, seemingly all at once, lots to celebrate and look forward to. New chapters are the best chapters."

Tony S. Daniel is best known for his work writing and drawing various comic books for DC Comics, including Teen Titans, Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, Justice League, Deathstroke, Batman R.I.P., Battle For The Cowl, Superman/Wonder Woman, and relaunching Detective Comics for the New 52, alongside Savage Hawkman. As well as the Image Comics creator-owned series with Scott Snyder, Nocterra, and his own creator-owned series, The Tenth. But his Marvel Comics work has been mostly covers, could this be a big profile project at the other publisher? Wouldn't New York Comic Con be a fine place to announce such a thing?

