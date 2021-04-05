John Zuur Platten & Atilio Rojo's St Mercy OGN From Image Comics

St. Mercy is a new graphic novel by John Zuur Platten and Atilio Rojo, to be released by Image Comics on the 26th of October, 2021.

From the writer of Jurassic World Revolution, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Athena and Wanted: Weapons of Fate comes a revenge tale that spans millennia! No good deed goes unpunished. Mercedes Oro, a young missionary in the outskirts of Arroyo Pass, a small frontier town, takes in and cares for an outlaw with a bullet through his belly, only for the outlaw's gang to attack her mission, kill her family, steal the golden artifacts she swore to protect, thrust a dagger through her heart and leave her for dead. Not long after the gang makes it back to the brothel in the center of town, the cursed dagger resurrects Mercedes; she is reborn as St. Mercy, an avenging angel of death, and sets out to recover her gold and deal violent retribution to those who wronged her, all the while confronting the spirit of Toctollissica, a brave and determined Incan girl that defied an Incan god, and the curse keeping her amongst the living.

John Zuur Platten, who describes himself as "writer of many cut-scenes you've buttoned past" is best known for writing for video games such as Summoners War: Friends & Rivals, Jurassic World Evolution, Fear Effect Sedna, The Chronicles of Riddick, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Teen Titans and Constantine. But he was also credited with screenplay/story for the Venom movie. No no that one, the one from 2005 directed by Jim Gillespie and starring Agnes Bruckner. Atilio Rojo is an artist best known for their Top Cow work, including Cyber Force and IX Generation, as well as Transformers comics for IDW.