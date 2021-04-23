Justin Roiland's Orcs in Space, Rick & Morty in Oni July 2021 Solicits

Justin Roiland is best known as the co-creator and voice for Rick & Morty, which Oni Press continues to turn into a comic book. But he's also co-creator of a new comic book, Orcs In Space, which Oni Press is launching with a double-issue debut in July, along with Rick & Morty, Invader Zim, Jonna And The Umpossible Monsters and much more… here are Oni Press; July 2021 solicits and solicitations.

ORCS IN SPACE 2 IN 1 CVR A VIGNEAULT

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211591

(W) Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (A/CA) Francois Vigneault

Double-issue debut! Gor, Kravis, and Mongtar are three Orcs trying to survive while on the run from everything and everyone on their homeworld. When the naive bureaucrats from StarBleep land on their planet, the orcs unwittingly steal the most advanced ship in the fleet and blast into the dankest reaches of the outer galactigon. Now the universe's most wanted, the Orcs befriend the ship's AI, D.O.N.A., in a bid to get free… but will that be enough to escape StarBleep?

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $6.99

ORCS IN SPACE 2 IN 1 CVR B GOUX

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211592

(W) Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (A) Francois Vigneault (CA) Nicole Goux

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $6.99

ORCS IN SPACE 2 IN 1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211593

(W) Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner, Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith (A/CA) Francois Vigneault

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $6.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS HOTEL IMMORTAL #1 CVR A ELLERBY (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211599

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A/CA) Marc Ellerby

Murder at the Hotel Immortal?! Impossible, you say? Not so! Find out who done stabbed whom in this whodunnit issue of Rick and Morty Presents. When Cornvelious Daniels checks in for some R&R at the Hotel Immortal, bodies start dropping–and accusations start flying!

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS HOTEL IMMORTAL #1 CVR B MURPHY (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211600

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A) Marc Ellerby (CA) Philip Murphy

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: $4.99

RICK & MORTY WORLDS APART TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211601

(W) Josh Trujillo (A) Tony Fleecs, Jarrett Williams

Based on the hit Season 4 of Rick and Morty, see some of your favorite new characters collide in Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart, a brand new mini-series! See the outrageous S**t Dragons embroiled in a tantalizing adventure where only Morty can save them. And when Fascist Teddy Rick shows up and ruins Rick's ultimate vacation plan, no one is safe!

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $19.99

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #2 CVR A STRESING

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211602

(W) Alex Firer (A/CA) Fred Stresing

Hey, kids, it's Mr. Poopybutthole, and he's here to tell you, hoooooboy, Rick done gone and messed up this here universe. Cronenburgs everywhere, and nothing but wasteland. Can Rick and Morty overcome the doubts of Mr. Poopybutthole and find the hidden three facts of science?

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RICK AND MORTY RICKS NEW HAT #2 CVR B STERN

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211603

(W) Alex Firer (A) Fred Stresing (CA) Sarah Stern

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #1 DRAWING BOARD ED

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211594

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Rainbow has been searching for her sister, Jonna, for a year. The last time she saw Jonna was also the first time she saw one of the monsters that now roam the planet. They're big, ugly, and dangerous creatures driving humanity to the brink of extinction. Though there isn't much hope for survival out in the wild, Rainbow knows that her sister is out there somewhere-and she'll do anything to find her.

Don't miss the brand-new, all-original, action-packed series co-written and drawn by Eisner Award winner Chris Samnee! Chris is joined for his very first fully creator-owned book by co-writer Laura Samnee and frequent coloring collaborator Matthew Wilson! Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is the all-ages adventure of a lifetime!

Experience the opening chapter of this instant all-ages classic in unadulterated black and white in this new, oversized format! The Drawing Board Edition of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 presents Chris Samnee's lovely inks sans color-fully readable with lettering intact-as well as Chris' full layouts for the issue, plus process notes and creator commentary that takes you from layouts to script to finished colors and letters!

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $14.99

UNDERGROUND TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211595

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Steve Lieber

Park Ranger and avid caver Wesley Fischer is on a one-woman mission to stop Stillwater Cave from being turned into a tourist trap, but public opinion is not on her side. When violent locals begin blasting in the cave, Wes and a fellow ranger investigate. A confrontation between both parties spirals into a deadly chase, forcing the two rangers to flee deep under the Kentucky mountains. First to escape pursuers, and then the most deadliest threat?the cave itself!

Back in print featuring a new cover and design, Artist Steve Lieber (Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen, Whiteout) and acclaimed writer Jeff Parker (X-Men First Class, Batman '66) uphold the adventure genre with a thriller that digs deep into the abyss.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $19.99

INVADER ZIM HC VOL 05 DLX ED

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211596

(W) Jhonen Vasquez, Sam Logan (A) Warren Wucinich

We're back at it to prove once and for all that good things can also come in big packages. This collection featuring issues #41-50 of the critically acclaimed Invader ZIM comic has been genetically enlarged for your reading pleasure-no straining necessary! Includes the secret origins of Lil' Meat Man, the four-part Battle Void storyline, and, of course, the grand finale of the fabled Chammy Wamboo's ploy to make Zim and Dib best friends,

written by control brain Jhonen Vasquez himself.

In Shops: Sep 15, 2021

SRP: $49.99

SHEETS COLLECTORS ED HC

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211597

(W) Brenna Thummler (A) Brenna Thummler

For Marjorie Glatt, being thirteen years old isn't quite the same as it is for everyone else. Responsible for running her family's laundromat while trying to survive middle school, Marjorie's daily struggles include persnickety customers, snippy classmates, agonizing swim lessons, and laundry…always always laundry. Wendell is a bit different, too. Wendell is a ghost. His daily struggles include Dead Youth support groups and unavoidable stains. But when he escapes from the Land of Ghosts and bumbles into Marjorie's laundromat – the perfect ghost playground – his attempts at fun and friendship begin to harm the family business. Sheet is a powerful story about a young girl's perseverance, even when all the odds are stacked against her. It shows that forgiveness and second chances can result in unlikely friendships.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $24.99

MOONCAKES COLL ED HC

ONI PRESS INC.

MAY211598

(W) Brenna Thummler (A) Brenna Thummler

The brand-new deluxe hardcover collector's edition of Sheets features never-before-seen content from the beloved graphic novel from Brenna Thummler. Selected as a Barnes & Noble Best Book of 2018, Sheets comes in an all-new package featuring brand-new cover art, behind-the-scenes content, a new introduction from Phoebe and Her Unicorn's Dana Simpson, and a mini-comic, "A Sheets Story." Fans old and new will love this gorgeous, ghostly story in a beautiful new hardcover package.

"Brenna Thummler's first original graphic novel is a reason to celebrate. She announced herself as an artist to reckon with when she illustrated Mariah Marsden's adaptation of Anne of Green Gables. Now she's illustrated her own story of ghosts and family, loneliness and laundromats. I'm sure you'll be captivated, and as eager as I am to see what comes next!"-Brian Selznick, author of Wonderstruck and The Invention of Hugo Cabret

For Marjorie Glatt, being thirteen years old isn't quite the same as it is for everyone else. Responsible for running her family's laundromat while trying to survive middle school, Marjorie's daily struggles include persnickety customers, snippy classmates, agonizing swim lessons, and laundry… always, always laundry.

Wendell is a bit different, too. Wendell is a ghost. His daily struggles include Dead Youth support groups and unavoidable stains. But when he escapes from the Land of Ghosts and bumbles into Marjorie's laundromat–the perfect ghost playground–his attempts at fun and friendship begin to harm the family business.

Sheets is a powerful story about a young girl's perseverance, even when all the odds are stacked against her. It shows that forgiveness and second chances can result in unlikely friendships. Above all, it is an invitation into an unusual, haunted laundromat that brings family, friends, and–yes–sheets to life.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $24.99