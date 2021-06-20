Kasha Makes Some Good Points in Silk #4 [Preview]

Say what you will about Kasha — being a cat demon isn't cool, murdering people is rude, etc. etc. But you can't say Kasha doesn't occasionally have a point, such as pointing out that now is actually a great time for a demon god to conquer humanity. Yes, it's true. Humans pretty much deserve it. But we suspect Silk is going to save the day anyway. At least, she'd better, considering there's only one more issue left after this one. Check out a preview of Silk #4 below.

SILK #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210900

APR210902 – SILK #4 (OF 5) COLA SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99

(W) Maurene Goo (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) Pyeong Jun Park

INTERVIEW WITH AN EVIL CYBORG!

• Silk learns the truth about Saya Ishii from a chat with Silvermane!

• But he's not about to let her live to tell the tale…

• Meanwhile, Saya goes toe-to-claw with the cat demon, Kasha!

32 PGS./Rated T

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99