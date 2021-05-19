Kindred Revealed In Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Major Spoilers)

The Kindred storyline in Amazing Spider-Man took a little bit of a back seat in recent months, in favour of Kingpin's own battle on the streets, using Kindred as a side-project. Today's Amazing Spider-Man #66 switches that back again and brings up a few of our old theories. With the repented Norman Osborn getting up close to the Harry Osborn-from-hell Kindred.

Longtime readers will be familiar with Bleeding Cool's theories regarding just what kind of Harry Osborn Kindred is. It remains Bleeding Cool's contention that this is the pre-One More Day version of Harry Osborn, sent to hell when he died after becoming the Green Goblin (again). That his resurrection for One More Day was a creation by Mephisto, who arranged the whole thing. And then gave the dead Harry Osborn hellish power, and set him amongst Spider-Man's family and friends for his own amusement. It has also been noted that the story of Harry Osborn's supposed faked death before his One More Day revival was arranged with Mysterio – another of Kindred's puppets – who created a "genetic duplicate" to fool anyone who investigated later.

And now we have a missing Carlie Cooper, Spider-Man's first potential romantic interests after One More Day, then his first girlfriend after Mephisto rewrote reality. She has gone missing too and wakes up… somewhere…

With a non-Kindred Harry Osborn. Could they both be in hell now too? We note that the cover to Amazing Spider-Man #67 kicking off the road to Sinister War is looking rather… infernal.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210614

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• On the other side of King's Ransom, Spider-Man is left to pick up the pieces.

• If he can manage to put them together he is going to be horrified with what he finds! Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #67

MARVEL COMICS

APR210884

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Mark Bagley

• In the wake of KING'S RANSOM, Spidey's journey takes a BIG turn.

• The revelation of GIANT-SIZE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: KING'S RANSOM was huge, but you don't understand half of what it actually means.

• But you should know that the Chameleon is making his biggest play ever as THE CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY begins here! 40 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $4.99

