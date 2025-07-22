Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: spawn, todd mcfarlane

King Spawn #50 Kicks Off A Crossover, in Spawn October 2025 Solicits

King Spawn #50 kicks of a Todd McFarlane crossover event in the Spawn October 2025 solicits and solicitations.

King Spawn #50 is the first of Todd McFarlane's titles to reach that number after the Spawn Universe relaunch over four years ago. But it won't be the last as he promises "an oversized issue with a story that will cross over into all three of the #50's coming out in the coming months" for King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched. With "An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has returned, and Spawn is in its sights. The story, sent into two chapters per issue, will be penciled by Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi." And a 1:1000 autographed variant by Todd.

Another Spawn series is starting. Liam Sharp launches the long-awaited return of Spawn: The Dark Ages in Image Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations. In his newsletter, he states, "I used my full wedded McCormack-Sharp name when I first drew Spawn: the Dark Ages back in the late 90s. I had only just got married, and it seemed like a good idea at the time! I dropped it shortly after to avoid future confusion… Funny to see it pop up again!"

Here are the other Spawn solicitations for October 2025 as part of Image Comics' solicits for the month.

KING SPAWN #50

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA, CARLO BARBERI

COVER A TODD McFARLANE

COVER B PUPPETEER LEE

COVER C BLANK SKETCH

COVER D MARK SPEARS (1:50)

COVER E TODD McFARLANE (1:100 VIRGIN)

COVER F TODD McFARLANE (1:250 INKS)

COVER G TODD McFARLANE (1:1000 SKETCH)

OCTOBER 22

32 PAGES • FULL COLOR

M / MATURE (AGES 18+) • $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Four years ago, Todd McFarlane launched the first large-scale expansion of the Spawn Universe with King Spawn #1. Now we are here to celebrate the success of the expanded Spawn's Universe with King Spawn #50. An oversized issue with a story that will cross over into all three of the #50's coming out in the coming months. (King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, The Scorched). An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has returned, and Spawn is in its sights. The story, sent into two chapters per issue, will be penciled by two of the Spawn Universe's best, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi. This is the one you don't want to miss. Featuring covers by Todd McFarlane, Puppeteer Lee (connecting cover), and Mark Spears.

Spawn: The Dark Ages #1 (of 6)

STORY / ART / COVER A: LIAM MCCORMACK-SHARP

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH

COVER C: LIAM MCCORMACK-SHARP

COVER D (1:50): RYAN BROWN

OCTOBER 8 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Saxon barbarians harry Britain from the east. In the North, the Pictish threat looms. From the West, Hibernians send raiders from the land that shall one day be called Ireland. Aurelianus, newly anointed king, must defend Britain against all of these threats, whilst also dealing with the growing rebellion amongst his own people. For there are stories of another, more worthy king. One anointed by the old Celtic gods – whom the Christians refer to as the Devil Spawn… An exciting new miniseries from acclaimed artist and writer Liam Sharp. Epic brutality comes to the Spawn Universe.

*LAUNCH OF THE MONTH* | HORROR, FANTASY

Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #7 (of 7)

STORY: THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A: NAT JONES

COVER B: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

OCTOBER 22 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The nail-biting final issue of the critically acclaimed mini-series is finally here. Since Nyx's arrival in New York, she has been a pawn in a larger game. Now she can finally see the whole board, and she is in control of her own destiny. A new Dark Coven arises from the ashes, setting in motion the next chapter in The Book of Nyx.

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Bloodletter #5 (of 5)

STORY: JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A: CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

OCTOBER 22 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The final issue of this exciting new chapter in the Spawn Universe is here. And the final nail in Al Simmons's coffin as well. The Bloodletter's final confrontation with Spawn is sure to leave readers clamoring for more!

*MINISERIES CONCLUSION* | SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #12

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

OCTOBER 15 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

A showdown is upon us. The Gunslinger has reached the end of his rope, literally, and the fate of a small town is in the balance.

HORROR, SUPERHEROES

Gunslinger Spawn #49

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: CARLO BARBERI

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The Gunslinger's time in the present day has started to change him. His body, once rotting away, has begun to transform. What does this mean for the time-lost Hellspawn?

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Rat City #19

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: GIANENRICO BONACORSI

COVER B: MARCO FAILLA

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The Deviant, newly returned from limbo, realizes that the threat that humanity is facing is greater than he thought. It's time to get some help!

SUPERHEROES

Sam and Twitch Case Files #20

STORY: THOMAS HEALEY

ART: VON RANDAL

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

COVER B: VON RANDAL

OCTOBER 1 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

After reviewing the facts of a recent homicide, Sam is left with a gnawing feeling in his gut. As he heads to the crime scene to take another look, he is confronted by a killer, one who died years ago…

CRIME, HORROR

The Scorched #47

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: THADDEUS ROBECK

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

After reviewing the facts of a recent homicide, Sam is left with a gnawing feeling in his gut. As he heads to the crime scene to take another look, he is confronted by a killer, one who died years ago…

SUPERHEROES

Spawn #371

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: RAYMOND GAY

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Now that the world knows of the existence of supernatural and powered beings, Spawn is in the crosshairs of every major power on Earth.

SUPERHEROES

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!