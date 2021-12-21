Magneto Quits Krakoa In Destiny Of X's Immortal X-Men

Silence is broken in The Quiet Council, for the launch of Immortal X-Men #1 in March, and Magneto is leaving Krakoa. What will The Trial Of Magneto #5 out tomorrow have let loose?

He's off! The Master Of Magnetism is repulsed, leaving Krakoa, and it's all behind Immortal X-Men

ONE OF MUTANTKIND'S MOST POWERFUL LEADERS WALKS AWAY FROM KRAKOA IN DESTINY OF X! Find out what causes Magneto to abandon the Quiet Council when Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck's IMMORTAL X-MEN launches in March

Back in September, using our very best doorframe detective skills, Bleeding Cool revealed that Kieron Gillen would be writing an X-Men title in 2022.

IMMORTAL X-MEN will focus on the current leaders of mutantkind known as The Quiet Council in an X-Men series ripe with backstabbing, shady alliances, and chilling revelations that will put everything you thought you knew about Krakoa's future into question! Already proven to be a master of the mutant mythos on books like UNCANNY X-MEN and GENERATION HOPE, Gillen makes his grand return to the franchise with an ambitious series unlike anything that's come before in X-Men history. And fresh off his work on TRIAL OF MAGNETO, Lucas Werneck is ready to use his acclaimed talents to bring all the high-stakes action, heated clashes, and intense DRAMA to life in this first-of-its-kind X-Men title. The Quiet Council rules the Krakoan age, for better… or worse. Now, shaken by INFERNO and X LIVES OF WOLVERINE/X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE, they strive to hold together—no matter how much they want to tear each other apart. Take a seat in the room where it happens. "It" being "the most powerful people on Earth deciding the fate of the whole planet." Prepare for sinister secrets to be revealed and learn that some secrets are more sinister than others… Professor X. Emma Frost. Destiny. Mystique. Storm. Nightcrawler. Kate Pryde. Colossus. Sebastian Shaw. Exodus. Mister Sinister. Each of them has their own vision for Krakoa and they're willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Will mutantkind survive the experience? Find out when IMMORTAL X-MEN #1 hits stands on March 30! IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

IMMORTAL X-MEN #1

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 3/30