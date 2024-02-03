Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga | Tagged: betrayal of dignity, digital comics, I’ve Become a True Villainess, korean comics, manhwa, Manta Comics, Under the Oak Tree

Manta Launches Original Novel Versions of Their Popular Comics Titles

Manta Comics is introducing the original prose novel versions of their popular digital comics series on their platform and app on February 1st

Article Summary Manta Comics introduces novel versions of their hit digital comics on their platform.

Readers can now access original Korean novels behind popular comics in English.

Manta Novel cements Manta as a top destination for serialized storytelling.

New prose offerings expand Manta's commitment to a broad fiction IP ecosystem.

Manta is launching Manta Novel, an addition to its online platform that will bring the original source material for some of its most beloved comic titles to English-language readers for the very first time. The service will be available for all users from the early hours of February 1, Eastern Time.

Intellectual property from digital comics and novels have become an increasingly sought-after wellspring for other entertainment mediums, from Korean-drama (K-drama) series to physical prints. For years, fans – particularly those in the romance genre – have been captivated by the stories discovered on Manta, and many have longed to delve into the source material that inspired these adaptations. With the introduction of the original novels, readers now have the opportunity to immerse into the stories that laid the creative foundation for hit series such as Under the Oak Tree, Betrayal of Dignity, and I've Become a True Villainess.

Manta plans to expertly curate these novels, which have already achieved immense success in Korea, into the ebook format available directly within Manta platform, offering Manta users the premium experience of collecting the best stories in their digital libraries. This unveiling ushers in a whole new realm of storytelling for its global audience, cementing Manta's position as the paramount destination for story fans.

The booming serialized novel industry has achieved remarkable milestones, accounting for a value of approximately $750 million with an estimated 5.87 million users in South Korea alone, according to The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea. A few major players, including Manta's parent company, RIDI Corporation, collectively hold a staggering 91% share of the market in Korea. This content is now more accessible than ever to English-speaking fans.

Travis Kim, CEO of Manta, said, "The introduction of our exclusive, unique, and exceptional novel collection to our global audience is a testament to Manta's commitment to building a robust and sustainable IP ecosystem. We have a long history of offering the most proven stories, some of which have already achieved global success through digital comics and screen adaptations. As a company deeply rooted in the power of stories, we understand what fans seek, and we are proud to provide them with outstanding story IP in every way possible"

The company has already successfully translated its titles into print, as exemplified by the recent publications of Disobey the Duke if You Dare and the upcoming release of Under the Oak Tree novel and graphic novel in partnership with Penguin Random House's Inklore imprint. Manta's vision extends beyond comics. The addition of the original stories, coupled with its ever-growing digital comics library, signifies the company's ambition to evolve into a comprehensive fiction platform, showcasing the finest stories not only from South Korea but also from the United States and other parts of the world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!