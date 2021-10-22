Marauders #25 Preview: A Cliffhanger Resolved, or Rehashed?

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Last issue, the X-Men were left in a deadly cliffhanger, floating in the void of space, seconds from dying. No, it's not 1976 and you're not reading a preview of Uncanny X-Men #99. The book in question is Marauders, but the outcome is the same, according to this preview of Marauders #25. The mutants survive… for now. Check out the preview below.

MARAUDERS #25

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211166

AUG211167 – MARAUDERS #25 ANDOLFO VAR – $3.99

AUG211168 – MARAUDERS #25 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES A VAR – $3.99

AUG211169 – MARAUDERS #25 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES B VAR – $3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Russell Dauterman

QUEEN OF DIAMOND!

You don't cross Emma Frost… even if she was the one who crossed you first. The Marauders' trip into space gets bloody – and in space, no one can hear you bleed.

RATED T+

In Shops: 10/27/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.