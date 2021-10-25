Marvel & DC Comics Used To Work Together, Proof At Heritage Auctions

Marvel and DC used to work together back in the day, though some of you young people wouldn't know that. There is actually a rich history of the Big Two comic companies working together. For me, the best of those collaborations would be this one, Marvel & DC Present the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1. Seeing the two teams team up to take on Darkseid, Deathstroke, and Dark Phoenix was pretty neat when I got my hands on this one. I was always more of a Marvel guy, but Teen Titans always felt like a Marvel team. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC Signature Series copy of the book, signed by Chris Claremont and Walt Simonson. Currently sitting at $260, you can check it out below.

I Wish Marvel & DC Would Do Things Like This Again

"Darkseid, Dark Phoenix, and Deathstroke on one side! The Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans on the other! It's the rumble heard throughout the cosmos in the 64-page "Apokolips…Now." Metron, Professor X, Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Kitty Pryde, Robin, Starfire, Raven, Wonder Girl, Kid Flash, Cyborg, Changeling. Script by Chris Claremont, pencils by Walt Simonson, inks by Terry Austin. Inside front cover by Simonson. Wraparound cover by Simonson & Austin. Darkseid, Dark Phoenix, and Deathstroke appearances. Walt Simonson and Terry Austin wraparound cover and art. CGC notes, "Signed by Walt Simonson on 10/25/09 and Chris Claremont on 11/21/09." Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $32. CGC census 10/21 for Signature Series: 27 in 9.8, none higher; for Universal grades: 209 in 9.8, none higher."

What makes this copy special is, of course, that it is signed by two legends in the comics world. It being a 9.8 is not too shabby either. Go here for more info, and while you are there, take a look at what else is taking bids today, as there is quite a lot.