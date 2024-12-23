Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, storm

Marvel In 2025: Eternal Storm… But Who Would Trade Away Immortality?

Marvel In 2025: Eternal Storm... But Who Would Trade Away Immortality? The answers may be in Storm and Deadpool...

Article Summary Marvel plans for 2025 teased: Storm's trials to become Eternity's Champion may be a big change for the universe.

Could the Immortal Thor's storyline tie into the theme of trading away immortality in the Marvel universe?

Speculation arises if Deadpool's daughter, Elliepool, plays a part in the immortality trade due to her resurrection.

Timeslide #1 introduces a thrilling storyline with Bishop and Cable battling a time-eating mutant threat.

Bleeding Cool has got word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we have been rolling out a few articles. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up. So we are told "Eternal Storm"… well, currently in Storm's comic book series, Ororo is undergoing trials to become Eternity's Champion. I guess she is going to succeed in that endeavour, even though she remains blissfully unaware of it.

"Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION?"

As for "Who Would Trade Away Immortality?" It may not be linked directly. We do have The Immortal Thor running with that in the title, but I think that might be covered by the Rise of Utgard or the new holder of a hammer.

Could it be Deadpool's daughter Elliepool? She is immortal, resurrecting as a child when she dies, but recently she brought her dad back to life. Something she agreed to whatever the condition…

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!