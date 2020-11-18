Matt Kindt's Fear Case Launches in Dark Horse February 2021 Solicits

Dark Horse Comics' February 2021 releases include the launch of Fear Case #1, a new, horrific detective series by Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins, Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1 with Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and writer Tom Sniegoski as they explore a young Hellboy adventure and Black Hammer: Visions #1, a reimagination of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer series from Patton Oswalt, Dean Kotz, and Jason Wordie.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory HC

Cavan Scott (W), Martin Tunica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Karl Kopinski (Cover)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 72 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Fearless Vikings confront their destiny in this glory-seeking prequel to Ubisoft's next hit video game, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Norway. Mid-9th Century CE. Eivor, a Viking warrior, observes a village raided by a neighboring kingdom. Bloodshed and mayhem erupt as she seizes the attack in her own favor—but will her victory be a blessing or a curse? Elsewhere in the east, another Viking searches for a different kind of prize, one of crucible steel . . .

Autobiographix HC

Various (W/A)

On sale Apr 14

b&w, 104 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A premium collection demonstrating the effectiveness of the comics medium for telling the most personal of stories—the autobiography. Showcasing some of the first published autobiographical stories from living-legend artists, mainstream greats, and young "indie" up-and-comers!

Featuring stories by Will Eisner, William Stout, Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon, Stan Sakai, Sergio Aragonés, and many more of comics' top talent!

Avatar: The Next Shadow #2 (of 4)

Jeremy Barlow (W), Josh Hood (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Guilherme Balbi (Cover)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With grievances of the past compounding and the Omatikaya refuge in unrest, an uprising begins! A member of the tribe challenges Jake's claim to leadership—invoking a trial by combat!

Bandette Volume 3: The House of the Green Mask TP

Paul Tobin (W) and Colleen Coover (A/Cover)

On sale Apr 28

FC, 136 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The greatest thief in all the lands, uncovers the greatest of all mysteries: a clue to the location of the legendary House of the Green Mask! But the sinister Voice has set his sights on the same treasure and sent a deadly assassin after the same secrets! Worse, he's stolen the one thing dearest to Bandette's heart. Now, shes after revenge! (And also chocolate.)

Barbalien: Red Planet #4 (of 5)

Tate Brombal (W), Jeff Lemire (W), Gabriel Hernández Walta (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Naomi Franquiz (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Shapeshifting hero Barbalien has found happiness in the company of a young gay activist, but discrimination, his own split identity as a cop and vigilante, and the continued rampage of the martian bounty hunter Boa Boaz all threaten to unravel his life.

Black Hammer: Visions #1 (of 8)

Patton Oswalt (W), Dean Kotz (A/Cover), Jason Wordie (C), Evan Dorkin w/Sarah Dyer (Variant Cover), and Gilbert Hernandez w/Dave Stewart (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

An exciting reimagination of the Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer series told by guest writers and artists such as Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Mariko Tamaki, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, and more of comic's top talents!

Patton Oswalt joins artists Dean Kotz and Jason Wordie to explore the life of youthful super heroine Golden Gail on the Black Hammer Farm before the beginning of Black Hammer #1, and her struggle to maintain sanity as a middle-aged woman trapped in the unchanging body of a superpowered grade-schooler.

• Written by Patton Oswalt and drawn by Dean Kotz with colors by Jason Wordie!

Crimson Flower #2 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Matt Lesniewski (A/Cover), Bill Crabtree (C), and Patric Reynolds (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

On the trail of her father's killer, a young woman begins to blur the line between reality and fantasy as the folk tales from her childhood become more real than the world around her—and as she makes it one step further toward avenging her father, the line between justice and vengeance becomes equally fuzzy.

"Matt Kindt has long proven himself to be one of the most inventive and cerebral comic makers alive today."–IGN

Cyberpunk 2077: Takemura Figure

On sale May 12

Approximately 9" tall on the samurai base

$49.99

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner once again for the latest addition to our figure line for the highly anticipated game of Cyberpunk 2077. Takemura is one of the most important characters featured in Night City. Ready for action, his fearless style shines through as he draws his gun, prepared for a fight.

Disney Princess: Beyond the Extraordinary TP

Amy Mebberson (W/A/Cover) and various (W)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 104 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Short comics stories filled with fun and cheer in the different lives of all the Disney Princesses! Come along as they navigate a variety of situations to bring you fun, laughter, and delight. Includes a few never-before-published stories!

• Fun and funny stories for all ages!

The EC Archives: Shock Illustrated HC

Daniel Keyes (W), Robert Bernstein (W), Al Feldstein (W), Jack Kamen (A), George Evans (A), Frank Frazetta (A), Graham Ingels (A), and more

On sale Apr 7

FC, 240 pages

$49.99

HC, 8 3/16" x 10 15/16"

Enjoy the complete run of Shock Illustrated, an innovative "Picto-Fiction" magazine containing illustrated prose stories of switch parties, thrill killers, and more of society's dark underbelly—written and illustrated by Daniel Keyes (Flowers for Algernon), Jack Kamen, Reed Crandall, Graham Ingels, and more! This archive volume contains Shock Illustrated issues #1-#4.

Features the lost fourth issue, with pencils from Frank Frazetta!

Fear Case #1 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Tyler Jenkins (A/Cover), Hilary Jenkins (C), Duncan Fegredo (Variant Cover), and Francesco Francavilla (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A new, horrific detective series by Matt Kindt (Ether, Mind MGMT) and Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings)!

A no-nonsense Secret Service agent and his new-age partner investigate a mysterious box known as the "Fear Case," which has appeared throughout history at sites of disaster and tragedy. Whoever comes into possession of this case must pass it on within three days or face deadly consequences. The agents must track down this Fear Case while staying one step ahead of a psychotic cult and the otherwordly forces behind the Case's existence.

Gantz Omnibus Volume 6 TP

Hiroya Oku (W/A/Cover)

On sale Apr 28

b&w, 680 pages

$24.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

Once a fearful conscript into the team of Gantz warriors, Kei Kurono is born-again hard in the invisible war against an endless stream of bizarre alien invaders. But the off-world intruders are now taking human form, and even a friend may be a foe!

Norse Mythology #5

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A/Cover), David Rubín (A/C), Jill Thompson (A/C), and David Mack (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Loki's strange children are discovered by the gods and forced into their dismal fates in a grand story of betrayal and destiny. Then, Thor comes to the goddess Freya's aid by taking her place in an unusual wedding that is, of course, Loki's fault.

Overwatch: Tracer — London Calling #3 (of 5)

Mariko Tamaki (W), Babs Tarr (A), Rachael Cohen (C), Bengal (Cover), and Zoe Thorogood (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Tracer struggles with guilt after the assassination of Mondatta. Meanwhile, Kace—the major omnic advocate for anti-human-omnic cohabitation—provokes a rebellion

against humans in response to the death of their omnic leader and orders an attack on a monument in London.

Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #4 (of 6)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Feb

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A lonely alien explorer stranded on earth pretends to be a small-town human doctor, and a determined federal agent gets closer to catching him. After a break-in at Harry's clinic, a child goes missing, and the threat of another abduction looms over Patience, Washington. Harry's human relationships are only getting more complicated!

Resident Alien Volume 6: Your Ride's Here TP

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 144 pages

$17.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Harry's learned a lot about himself and the possibility that other aliens have been stranded on Earth, too. He needs to figure out what to do with Honey, the only resident in Patience, USA, who sees him in his true alien form, as well as deal with his feelings toward Asta, his best friend. Brad and Amanda's wedding day draws near, Dan is concerned about Harry's safety, and a sinister federal agent pretending to be a new Patience resident visits Harry's clinic for a checkup! There's a lot going on in Patience!

Soon to be a SYFY original television series!

Sacred Decay: The Art of Lauren Marx HC

Lauren Marx (W/A)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 136 pages

$29.99

HC, 9 1/2" x 12"

Fungus blooms and dies, bones weather, and moths form halos around dismembered animals in this darkly exquisite collection from acclaimed artist Lauren Marx. With an impressive eye for detail, Marx brings her uncanny subjects to life—or death—with awe-inspiring texture and intensity. Birds, beasts, fish, plants, and more blossom radiantly on the page in their cycle of birth and destruction.

Celebrated artist Lauren Marx's first collection highlights work from her latest gallery show and more, with over 120 pages of full-color art. Don't miss this stunning hardcover!

The Shaolin Cowboy: Shemp Buffet TP

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover) and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 144 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The SAGA of one man's fight against THE WALKING DEAD as you've never seen it before!

The action never lets up as a chainsaw of events pits the comic world's favorite Shaolin Cowboy against a legion of gourmets from the fourth level of hell, intent on turning America's finest youth into an endless shemp buffet.

Strap on your six-guns, gas up your chainsaw, and hang on, 'cuz you aren't in Downton Abbey anymore.

• New paperback edition of Geof Darrow's Eisner Award-winning Shaolin Cowboy, with new cover.

Static TP

Matt Lesniewski (W/A/Cover) and Carlos Badilla (C)

On sale Apr 28

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A new original graphic novel by Matt Lesniewski (The Freak), about a man at the end of his rope, pushed to the edge.

As if being tracked by a violent gang of drug dealers wasn't enough, a mad scientist's muscle for hire, who hunts creatures for twisted Frankensteinesque experiments, finds himself fighting his boss and the patchwork monsters he helped create.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons #4 (of 4)

Jody Houser (W), Jim Zub (W), Diego Galindo (A), MsassyK (C), Anna Dittmann (Variant Cover), Jess Taylor (Variant Cover), David Michael Beck (Variant Cover), and E. M. Gist (Cover)

On sale Feb 3

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The young heroes of Hawkins find themselves swept up in a sea of change after saving their town from Soviet spies and horrific creatures. Their favorite bookstore has shuttered, and Will and Eleven are moving away, but before they go, the party has one last epic quest to finish.

Unfinished Business HC

Paul Levitz (W), Simon Fraser (A/Cover, and Gary Caldwell (C)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 88 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A priest, a minister and a rabbi walk into a bar . . . except they're all dead. Not a zombie apocalypse (sorry, Walking Dead fans), but a bit of Unfinished Business that heaven needs the departed clerics to address, if they can. But what awaits them if they succeed—life, afterlife, or oblivion?

A tantalizing original graphic-novel mystery from Eisner Award winner and Eisner Award Hall of Fame inductee Paul Levitz (Legion of Super-Heroes) and Simon Fraser (Kingsman: The Red Diamond, Doctor Who).

Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look like Death #6 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I. N. J. Culbard (W/Variant Cover), Gabriel Bá (Cover), and Jenny Frison (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 24

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With funding from the Hollywood Gods, Klaus directs his new film, starring ageing starlet Vivian Clarke, in a longshot attempt to rein in her evil, while finding some peace for his doomed author friend. But the real ace in hole may be the vampire chimp lord who's put a price on Klaus's head.

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #5 (of 6)

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), Jordie Bellaire (C), Becky Cloonan (Variant Cover), and Alvaro Tapia Hidalgo (Variant Cover)

On sale Feb 10

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Mike Milligram races towards New York City with the re-assembled Killjoys crew, our band of reality-saving exterminators must fight their way through a deranged corporate hitman known as the Scarecrow, and blast through a giant highway barricade or die trying.

"Leonardo Romero's kinetic art and Jordie Bellaire's electrifying colors make this a must-read comic. Five out of five stars!" — ComicBook.com

The Usagi Yojimbo Saga Volume 9 TP & Ltd. Ed. HC

Stan Sakai (W/A/Cover)

On sale Apr 21

b&w, 600 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Apr 21

b&w, 600 pages

$79.99

Ltd Ed HC, 7" x 10"

Usagi and Inspector Ishida team up in the ninth volume of the rabbit ronin saga as they undertake unusual measures and enlist the help of a few surprising sources to solve a series of murders and mysteries! Then, join forces with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the ongoing battle of good versus evil from Edo-era Japan to New York City!

Collects Usagi Yojimbo volume 32: Mysteries, Usagi Yojimbo volume 33: The Hidden, and every existing Usagi Yojimbo/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover comic in existence!

• Also available in a signed hardcover limited edition!

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W/Variant Cover), Tom Sniegoski (W), Craig Rousseau (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Matt Smith (Cover)

On sale Feb 17

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Stranded on a strange island after a mishap on their way to a South American dig site, Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm are confronted by all manner of monsters! But even when the stranger who rescues them turns out to be one of Hellboy's heroes, they aren't as safe as they think they are!

Join Hellboy creator Mike Mignola as he teams with writer Tom Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Dave Stewart to bring you a tale of Hellboy's childhood!

Youth TP

Curt Pires (W), Alex Diotto (A/Cover), and Dee Cunniffe (C)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

YOUTH is Larry Clark's Kids meets Chronicle. X-Men by way of Frank Ocean. It smashes together the violence of coming of age with the violence of the superhero narrative—as well as the beauty.

YOUTH is a coming of age story that tells the story of two queer teenagers as they run away from their lives in a bigoted small town, and attempt to make their way to California. Along the way their car breaks down and they join up with a group of fellow misfits on the road. Embarking together in a van travelling the country they party and attempt to find themselves. And then something happens…

Collects the original digital series YOUTH #1–#4.