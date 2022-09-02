McFarlane Toys Takes on Batman: Hush with Exclusive Superman Figure

Just when you think McFarlane Toys was done, they continue to reveal even more DC Multiverse figures. It looks like the hit DC Comics storyline Batman: Hush is coming to the popular 7" figure line as Superman falls to the seductive powers of Poison Ivy. This new Superman comes right off the pages of the comic with the return of the bright red and blue costume. He will also include a very unique accessory which is Kryptonite infused poison ivy, and even some alternate hands. Hopefully, this means DC Comics fans can expect a Poison Ivy figure to debut in the coming months, as well as a blue-suited Batman Hush figure. Gold Label Hush Supes will be a McFarlane Toys Store exclusive and is priced at $19.99. He is set for an October 2022 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other new DC Multiverse reveals as well, like the new Page Punchers for Injustice and The Flash.

"Hush: Superman (Variant) Gold Label – Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Superman is featured with red laser eyes and classic Superman costume

Superman comes with Kryptonite infused poison ivy, alternate hands and base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures