Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer & Ice-T – The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
You can also catch a vlog interview with Matt Garvey embedded above!
Daily LITG: Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Ice-T – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds
- The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
- Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon
- New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- A Black History Milestone And Then Some – Michael Davis From The Edge
- AWA Studios Comics Now Available to Read on Demand on GlobalComix
- BINC Opens Grant Applications For Comic Shops In Need
- Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz Join Women Of Marvel Anthology
- Meet Balldo: The Most Authentic Wolverine Cosplay Device Available
- WhedonCon Distances From Joss Whedon, Changes To Hellmouth Convention
- More Comic Publishers Leaving Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster
- Two Big New First Appearances in Firefly: Brand New Verse #1
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For June, Infinite Frontier #1 To Follow
- Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
- Gen:Lock #6 – A Pulped DC Comic That Escaped To The UK?
LITG one year ago – the children were Timeless
And New York had Warlords.
- Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
- "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
- "Doctor Who": Could Missy Actually Be The Master's Final Regeneration?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Giving The Inhumans A Rest at Marvel's C2E2 Empyre Panel
- Thor as a Horror Comic and Other Quick Hits from the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at #C2E2
- Falling In Love With the Flash and Other Quick Hits From the Super Heroes of DC Panel at #C2E2
- Review: "Game Of Thrones" Limited Edition Six Kingdoms Scotch Whisky
- Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius
LITG two years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Emmy Rossum Wanted to Leave 'Shameless' Fiona "On a High Note"
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 9 "Identity Part II" A Triumph [Review]
- When Bryan Hitch Met Samuel L Jackson, the Man He Made Nick Fury, On The Jonathan Ross Show
- Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch – Reuniting on Batman
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.
- Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.
- Simon Coleby, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.
- Tomeu Morey, comics colourist
- Lee Newman, comic book retailer
- Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.