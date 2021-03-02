Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer & Ice-T – The Daily LITG, 2nd March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

  1. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  2. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  3. Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds
  4. The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  5. Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
  6. Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
  7. Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
  8. Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon
  9. New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021
  10. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims

LITG one year ago – the children were Timeless

  1. Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
  2. "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
  3. "Doctor Who": Could Missy Actually Be The Master's Final Regeneration?
  4. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
  5. Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
  6. Giving The Inhumans A Rest at Marvel's C2E2 Empyre Panel
  7. Thor as a Horror Comic and Other Quick Hits from the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at #C2E2
  8. Falling In Love With the Flash and Other Quick Hits From the Super Heroes of DC Panel at #C2E2
  9. Review: "Game Of Thrones" Limited Edition Six Kingdoms Scotch Whisky
  10. Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius

LITG two years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

  1. 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
  2. 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
  3. Emmy Rossum Wanted to Leave 'Shameless' Fiona "On a High Note"
  4. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 9 "Identity Part II" A Triumph [Review]
  5. When Bryan Hitch Met Samuel L Jackson, the Man He Made Nick Fury, On The Jonathan Ross Show
  6. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch – Reuniting on Batman

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.
  • Simon Coleby, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.
  • Tomeu Morey, comics colourist
  • Lee Newman, comic book retailer
  • Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.

