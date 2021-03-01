New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021

Pokémon GO will feature an array of new events for March 2021, including Charge Up event featuring Electric-type Pokémon and a special, mysterious Raid Weekend. Let's take a look and see what Niantic has to offer us as the Season of Legends kicks off.

These are the upcoming events in Pokémon GO as posted on the official blog:

Searching for Legends—From Tuesday, March 9, 2021, to Sunday, March 14, 2021, join us as we begin our journey to search for Legendary Pokémon! And what better way to sniff out these Legendary Pokémon than with the Compass Pokémon, Nosepass? Who knows—if you're lucky, you may even encounter a Shiny Nosepass!

This is so far the event that we know the most detail about. This very likely ties into the Special Research Niantic mentioned in their announcement of the Season of Legends. This questline will task Pokémon GO trainers with helping Professor Willow discover the Therian Formes of Thundurus, Tornadus, and Landorus.

Be sure to save your Magnetic Lure Modules, because Nosepass will need one active at a PokéStop to evolve into Probopass.

Incense Day: Psychic-Type and Steel-Type —We are hearing reports that on Sunday, March 14, 2021, more Psychic-type and Steel-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense, including Beldum!

My first thought here is of the current All in 151 Masterwork Research that awards Shiny Mew. If any trainers have struggled to catch enough Steel-type Pokémon for Page Two of this questline, this Incense Day is sure to be of help.

**Charge Up!**—From Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to Monday, March 22, 2021, get amped for an event where Electric-type Pokémon will make their Pokémon GO debut!

Theory here. I strongly believe that Tynamo and its evolutions of Eelektrik and Eelektross will be released during this event. They are one of the only Unova species that have yet to be released and it is a perfect tie-in to the event.

Weather Week—From Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to Monday, March 29, 2021, experience a whirlwind of weather-themed Pokémon appearing in the wild and new avatar items, all to celebrate the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus coming to Pokémon GO.

Obviously, the focus here is the arrival of the Therian Formes of the Forces of Nature trio, but since we don't have the full information, here's another theory. Last year, Niantic added the Shiny forms of the different weather variations of Castform to the code. This would be the perfect event to debut those Shinies.

A Special Raid Weekend event featuring Legendary Pokémon will take place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, through Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Any thoughts on which Legendaries you think will be featured here? Leave your theories in the comments below.