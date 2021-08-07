Mighty Morphin #10 Spoiler Cover Revealed (Spoilers)

When he's not drawing Detective Comics for DC Comics, he's drawing Once & Future at Boom. When he's not drawing Once & Future, he's drawing Power Rangers comic, also at Boom. He is a bit busy, that Dan Mora. And this week sees Boom Studios publish Mighty Morphin #10, with a bunch of variant covers that have been seen like his own 1:50 variant cover.

… but it seems it might have changed between solicitation and publication and may be a little more… revelatory than initially planned. The cover in question has just hit the interwebs. Which is why it might need one of these…

…and then running the solicitation copy for the issue in question as well, just to be on the safe side…

(W) Ryan Parrott (A/CA) Dan Mora

Discover Zordon's ties to Bandora's Palace on the Moon – the modern home of Rita Repulsa. When an assassin is sent to disrupt the Eltarian efforts to protect an ancient weapon Zordon is injured in the process and his mentor, Zophram, must make a decision that will alter the future of the Power Rangers as we know it!In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

Okay, here you go…. you've been good.

What you wish to read into that now, is entirely up to you. Mighty Morphin #10 is published on Wednesday from Boom Studios.

In June 2015, Boom! Studios and Saban Brands announced a new comic book series based on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The initial creative staff featured Kyle Higgins as the writer, Steve Orlando, and Mairghread Scott as co-writers, with Hendry Prasetya and Daniel Bayliss as the artists. In April 2017, Boom! announced a prequel series titled Saban's Go Go Power Rangers by Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora. In December 2017, Boom Studios announced "Shattered Grid", a crossover storyline between Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers. The main Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series concluded in October 2020 after 55 issues, and in November, two new separate series (titled as Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers) launched with comparisons made to Marvel's House Of X and Power Of X.