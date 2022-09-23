Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 Preview: Spoiler Alert?

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 is the final issue of the series for now… can a fortune teller predict the relaunch in this preview? Spoiler alert: it's happening in December. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42

by Saladin Ahmed & Carmen Carnero & Christopher Allen & Marvel Various, cover by Taurin Clarke

MILES MORALES' ICONIC 42ND ISSUE! As the number of the spider that bit him and the winning lottery number for Brooklyn Visions Academy, the number 42 means a lot in Miles Morales' world, and SALADIN AHMED celebrates this landmark issue with an oversized spectacular alongside amazing MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN artists! MILES MORALES has been through it lately – time for a little R&R now, right? Not when there's good that needs doing, and when something dark and insidious rears its ugly head on the streets of NYC, SPIDER-MAN is the only hope to end it. But Miles will need help, from his friends, his family and the most unexpected allies, if he dares to even stand a chance this time!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609123204211

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609123204221 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 42 STELFREEZE MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609123204231 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 42 ALLEN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609123204241 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 42 ROMERO COMMUNITY VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.