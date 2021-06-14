Milo Manara and Sex Blackmail at Heritage Auctions

Milo Manara may be one of the most talked-about comics artists today. He is revered for his work by most, and even when his name comes up in regards to a controversial cover, usually due to an iconic character's pose, he has one of the strongest and most ardent fanbases in comics. And for a good reason. There is a current trend in comics to celebrate character-driven erotica, with comics such as Sunstone by Stjepan Sejic becoming major hits. A good deal of that subgenre's success is built on the backs of artists like Manara, whose career has been long, multi-faceted, and celebrated. You can celebrate Milo Manara's career yourself by heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this original page from his early comics work, Genius. Take a look at the page here, complete with the original Italian dialogue lettered into the speech balloons and thought bubbles.

Milo Manara Genius Sex Ricatto/Sex Blackmail) #19 Story Page 45 (Furio Viano Editore, 1970).

Fictional character and protagonist, Genius, had series of adventures which were presented in the form of novels composed of photos while almost in parallel another series bearing the same name presented the stories in a more classic form of black and white drawings, both formats published by Furio Viano Editore. The series first seen in 1966 following the success of the adventures of Diabolik. The series presented in the catalog was largely written by Mario Gomboli, drawn by Milo Manara, a young artist at the time. Milo Manara drew the first 22 issues of the 28 published. Ink on Bristol paper with an image area of 8.5" x 12". In Excellent condition.

Best of luck to those hoping to win this auction and add this early Milo Manara artwork to your collection. Head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on it and stake your claim!