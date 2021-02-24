Minecraft Dungeons Releases Latest DLC Called Flames Of The Nether

Mojang has released the latest DLC pack to come to Minecraft Dungeons as players can now dive into Flames Of The Nether. Harking back to every terrible experience you've ever had in the main game going through this parallel dimension of treasure and horrors, this new DLC pack will have you and your friends scrambling to take out everything you can early before you run into even more danger just ten seconds down the road. The DLC pack is out now along with a free update for the game that brings in a number of fixes, changes, and quality of life improvements, as well as prepares the game for the DLC if you choose to get it on PC or any of the three major consoles. You can also read up on it a bit in the latest developer blog where Game Director Måns Olson discusses the content and changes now being implemented in the game.

The Flames of the Nether DLC will take you on a journey to the blazing heart of the Nether itself. Six new missions await you – featuring familiar biomes as you've never seen them before! Those who survive the adventure will collect new artifacts, weapons, and gear! I personally can't wait to play these new missions. I just need to work up the guts to face the fiery wrath of the Nether's most dangerous mobs. Very casual. Nothing worse than a Sunday brunch with the gals. On a less terrifying note, the DLC also includes two new skins and the adorable Baby Ghast pet! How can something so cute and precious grow up into something so bone-chillingly scary?