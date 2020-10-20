Mister Sinister Trying to Steal Deadpool's Spot in Hellions #5 [XH]

Three X-books were published by Marvel Comics last week, all part of the X of Swords crossover event that's swallowed the X-line whole: Hellions #5, New Mutants #13, and Cable #5. As an "essential" crossover, this could be costing you a lot of money. Or maybe it just costs me a lot of money, and you're reading these recaps. Call it a public service. Now I've gotta go recap Raw (and while that's free, believe me, the emotional toll is way worse), so let's get right down to the recaps so I can click publish already!

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

Hellions #5 Recap

Two days ago, a caption tells us, "before the culling," we see the resurrection of Empath. He's in a bad mood. After the credit page, the book jumps to a Quiet Council meeting taking place today. Sinister has an idea straight out of a pro wrestling storyline: what if he sends the Hellions to steal the swords from Arrako, forcing them to forfeit the tournament.

Xavier and Magneto are against Sinister's plan, but Sinister wins a vote. But Exodus follows it up by suggesting Sinister should lead the Hellions into Otherworld. Sinister doesn't like that, and a vote at first goes his way… until he pisses off Magneto by insulting Polaris and Magneto changes his vote, forcing Sinister to go.

A Wikipedia-article-style prose page about the kingdom of Dryador, now known as the Fiefdom of Amenth, serves as an interlude. Then the book jumps to Hellions base as Psylocke explains the mission to the team. They discuss the resurrection process being shut down for now and the chance they might not come back if they die in Otherworld (though Empath made it just in time).

At Bar Sinister, Sinister has thawed out a clone of himself to lead the mission. But the clone thinks that it's the first Sinister who should go to Otherworld. After some argument, they agree to settle it with rock/paper/scissors. Then we get another wiki page about Avalon. If I wanted to read Wikipedia, I'd just read Wikipedia (or the Marvel wiki, I guess). Please stop with these.

It looks like the original Sinister lost the game because he shows up at a gate to lead the team. The Hellions go to Avalon, but Jamie Braddock says he can't let them pass through because Saturnyne wouldn't like it. But Sinister blackmails him by casually dropping that he knows Jamie is behind the fact that mutants get screwed up if they die in Otherworld and get resurrected. He also offers to give Jamie a clone of himself for backup or whatever he wants to do with it. Jamie agrees, but he makes Sinister accept a horse as a gift first and give him his cape in return.

It's not long before the Hellions are accosted by agents of Saturnyne because the horse apparently belonged to her and was stolen. Sinister tells Empath to use his powers to get them out of it, but he refuses. Sinister is forced to agree to let him turn Greycrow into his pet to get him to use his powers. Sinister bargains with their would-be captors to get them more horses and a new cape for himself, and the Hellions ride of into Otherworld.

It may seem like not that much happened from a recap perspective, but that's because the majority of the time in this book was spent on jokes. Sinister is the new Deadpool, apparently, so there was a lot of wacky banter and the like. So we just got the very beginning of this quest that I guess will play out somewhere down the line. The issue was fine for what it was. In fact, I'd say above-average for a crossover tie-in because Hellions is really doing its own thing, significantly different than all the other crossover issues we've seen so far, which feel more cohesive with each other.

