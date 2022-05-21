Monster Fun Back To School In Rebellion 2000AD August 2022 Solicits

Rebellion is bringing back their blast-from-the-past retro kids comic Monster Fun this summer in their August 2022 solicits and solcitations alongside plenty of Doctor Who,

MONSTER FUN BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221852

(W) VARIOUS (A / CA) VARIOUS

This August let Monster Fun educate you in the funny! The Steel Commando and his friends team up with Britain's coolest superhero – Johnny Future – to take on a robot menace; Hell's Angel decides that she would like to go to school where she makes a lasting impression on some bullies; Frankie Stein takes a last minute holiday and meets some monsters amongst the Egyptian sand dunes; the Leopardman has his dreams invaded by the villainous Nocturne; plus all new strips featuring Draculass, Kid Kong, Hire A Horror, Martha's Monster Make Up, and a superb new story from the wild imagination of Juni Ba.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 7.5

2000 AD JUNE 2022 PROG PACK (AUGUST 2022 SHIPPING) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221849

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nick Roche

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! In Progs 2293-2295, Judge Dredd battles Brit-Cit forces in "Special Relationship"; Atalia Jaegir gets jungle fever in "Ferox"; Brink: "Mercury Retrograde" reaches its terrifying finale; Dexter goes against the gangs in "Malice in Plunderland"; and Nolan Blake's mission is nearing its endgame in Skip Tracer: "Valhalla"! In Prog 2296, it's the third all-ages takeover of 2022 as 2000 AD Regened returns with more new characters and old favourites, including Cadet Dredd!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 29.99

HAWK THE SLAYER #5 (OF 5) (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221850

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Henry Flint (CA) Greg Staples

Don't miss the all new comic-book sequel to the classic eighties fantasy movie as the epic adventure reaches its thrilling finale – Hawk demands vengeance, and so our heroes commence their assault on Voltan's stronghold. Who will survive the climactic battle? Be here for Chapter Five: "Die By the Sword"!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 5.5

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #447 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221851

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! Lawless: "Ballots Over Badrock" wraps up with things looking desperate for Metta Lawson; Anderson, Psi-Division enters a new era in "Dissolution"; and there's a complete Judge Dredd thriller in the "Little Shop of Terrors." Plus there's the usual interviews, features, and in the bagged GN this month the first series of Dan Abnett and Richard Elson's irreverent fantasy saga Feral & Foe!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 10

45 YEARS OF 2000 AD BEST OF GERRY FINLEY-DAY HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221853

(W) Gerry Finlay Day (A / CA) VARIOUS

From the very beginning of his career working on girl's comics for DC Thomson, it was clear that Gerry Finley-Day was a writer who oozed creative genius. Both editing and writing for IPC's Tammy, he transformed the title with riveting tales including the fondly remembered Slaves of War Orphan Farm. But it was on the boy's titles where he made the biggest impact, starting on Battle with strips such as The Sarge, and Hellman of Hammer Force for Action. The work that he produced for seminal UK sci-fi comic 2000 AD really highlight how Finley-Day lives and breathes ideas. This collection showcases some of his best-known strips, including instalments from Rogue Trooper, The VC's, Dan Dare, and the complete Harry Twenty on the High Rock.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 24.99

AMERICA LOST & FOUND REDISCOVERED SCRIPTS HC

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221854

(W) John Wagner (A / CA) Colin MacNeil

America: Lost & Found – The Rediscovered Scripts takes you behind-the-scenes on one of the most important comic book stories of all time. Rediscovered by chance three decades after publication, John Wagner's surviving scripts for America are now presented with in-depth commentary from the writer, revealing for the first time the thinking and process behind this ground-breaking, morally-complex story. This is then followed by the story itself, with Colin MacNeil's beautifully fully-painted art remastered and still delivering its emotional gut-punches after 30 years. With new introductions from John Wagner and Garth Ennis, this is an absolute must-read for fans of Judge Dredd and those looking for insight into the politics and evolution of one of the most famous comic book characters of all time.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 24.99

BEST OF CAT GIRL TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221855

(W) Ramzee (A) Giorogio Giorgetti (A / CA) Elkys Nova

The first ever collection of the UK's premier superheroine, this action packed comic is perfect for readers new to the meow-gnificent world of Cat Girl! Cathy Carter is not your average teen. She can jump further, fight longer and climb higher than anyone she knows – with the aid of a magic suit, she is Cat Girl! Facing off in glamorous, globetrotting adventures against supervillains and master criminals, Cathy often finds the hardest fight comes from her bumbling detective father, who doesn't believe Cathy can fend for herself. Can Cathy save the world when the person trying to hold her back is her dad?

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 16.99

JUDGE DREDD COMPLETE CASE FILES TP VOL 40 (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

JUN221856

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Henry Flint

In the nightmare metropolis of the future he is judge, jury, and executioner – he is Judge Dredd! The best-selling Complete Case Files series continues with the gripping and timely epic Total War. Judge Dredd battles a terrorist organization called Total War, who are determined to democratize Mega-City One – or destroy it. Total War have two hundred thermonuclear devices planted across the city and one will be detonated each day the Judges remain in power. The choice is the Judges' – and time is running out.

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 24.99