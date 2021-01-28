Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones – The Daily LITG 28th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Paramount+, American Gods, The King In Black or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
LITG one year ago – we had a new Doctor
And DC Comics was getting later
LITG two years ago – Blizzard slashed
And when Marvel Comics were still publishing Punisher.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jason Aaron, co-creator of Scalped, writer on The Avengers.
- Hunt Emerson, creator on Outrageous Tales From the Old Testament, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Thunderdogs and The Beano.
- Todd Klein, legendary comic book letterer.
- Tony Harris, co-creator of Ex Machina and War Heroes, artist on Starman.
- Dærick Gröss Sr. creator of Murcielaga She-Bat
- Matt Spatola, writer of The Venger: Dead Man Rising
Happening today:
- Barbican Comic Forum / Which genre do comics do best? by London Graphic Novel Network. 5.30 – 7.30pm GMT. An informal group dedicated to the understanding and enjoyment of the multifaceted medium of comic books and graphic novels. Make friends, converse, get recommendations and choose from a wide selection of books to borrow and take home. From novices to fanatics: open to all.
- Comics Club: Zita the Spacegirl Far from Home. Cheshire Public Library 9 – 9.45 pm. This month we'll make our own giant blobs in addition to discussing the book, Zita the Spacegirl: Far from Home by Ben Hatke. Please read the book before attending this virtual event.
