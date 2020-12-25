New Era Of Firefly #25 Kicks Off With 50% Higher Orders

Earlier this week, we ran Boom Studios' March solicitations and called your attention to a new Firefly limited series – Firefly: Brand New 'Verse by Josh Lee Gordon and rising star Fabiana Mascolo (Yasmeen). The announcement seems to have grabbed the attention of Firefly fans, which stands to reason because it jumps 20 years into the future after the events of the Serenity film and stars the adult daughter of Zoe and Wash, Emma, as the new captain of the fan-favourite ship.

But that's not the only big shakeup in Boom's Firefly series. Hot on the heels of the end of the Blue Sun Rising event storyline, the main series is also skipping ahead in time to just after the events of Serenity when Emma is still a child, beginning with anniversary issue #25 which also sees new series artist Pius Bak (The Magicians) join longtime writer Greg Pak. And Boom certainly signalled to fans and retailers that this issue would be a big deal with not one, but two sketch covers, along with a 1-in-25 by Mirka Andolfo (Mercy) and 1-in-50 and 1-in-100 incentive covers by Venom variant cover artist Tyler Kirkham. Plus a "Big Damn Hero Pack" featuring an exclusive, and pricy, variant cover by popular cover artist Junggeun Yoon which may be one of the rarest Firefly variants out there.

But there's a catch. The solicitation copy for Firefly #25 reads as follows –

* New Characters! New Enemies! The BRAND NEW VERSE era starts here! * For the FIRST TIME EVER, it's the most-demanded Firefly story ever, as the series jumps forward in time after the battle with the Reavers that left Wash & Book dead. * Mal and the new crew of Serenity set a course for the EARTH THAT WAS! * That's right, fans will see what's happened to Earth for the first time in Firefly history – and that means all the rules are going out the window, in ways even Mal can't imagine… * A Perfect Jumping-On Point For New Fans!

And the solicitation info is true… -ish. But hopefully, busy retailers took the time to read the advance PDF that Boom sent out last week, because if they did they know that there are some major shakeups in this Brand New 'Verse era. First of all, the issue features the first appearance of one of the main Firefly cast as the new Captain of the Serenity… and it's not who most would guess. Secondly, former Captain Mal Reynolds is nowhere to be found in this issue except on the covers, and indeed, his whereabouts and status are a mystery. But the biggest, most seismic disruption to the status quo shows up on the last page of the issue, one which we're not going to spoil for fans (yet), but trust us when we say it will have longtime Firefly fans talking.

Some retailers were clearly paying attention as orders for Firefly #25 jumped 50% over issue #24. Will it be enough? Based on what Boom has in store for the franchise in 2021, probably not and we predict a second printing announcement in the New Year.