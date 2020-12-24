Firefly, Rick & Morty, Zack Snyder – Daily LITG Christmas Eve 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including what DC Comics is up to in three months. Whether that's Firefly, Rick & Morty, Zack Snyder or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations - Power Rangers Unlimited
LITG: Firefly, Rick & Morty, Zack Snyder – Daily LITG Christmas Eve 2020

Daily LITG: Firefly, Rick & Morty and Zack Snyder – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  3. Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin
  4. Marvel Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  7. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  8. Boom Studios Full March 2021 Solicitations – Power Rangers Unlimited
  9. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  10. Full Image Comics March 2021 Solicitations Includes Spawn Chain Gang

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more about comic books.

  1. Where Did Crowdfunded Legal Funds For Richard Meyer, Mark Waid Go?
  2. King In Black #2 Recruits The Best Of What's Left Of Marvel Comics
  3. Omega – A New Doctorless Doctor Who Comic For 2021
  4. Flaming Carrot Returns To Cerebus In Hell in March 2021
  5. Almost All Captain Britains Are Women Now? Excalibur #16 Lays It Out
  6. Snyder & Daniel's Nocterra & Invincible Toys – Diamond Previews Cover
  7. IDW Full Solicitations For March 2021 With Godzilla, Disney & GI Joe
  8. Dark Horse Comics March 2021 Solicitations In Full with James Stokoe

LITG one year ago… Rick & Morty went global

And the Doctor talks gender.

  1. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  2. "Biological Sex is Flexible Among My People and Gender is a Social Construct" – The Tenth/Thirteenth Doctor Who Crossover Has The Talk
  3. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  4. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  7. That's One Way to Kill a Wolverine in X-Force #4 [X-ual Healing]
  8. Let's See How Meghan Hetrick Drew Her Homage to Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez's Batman Vs Hulk For Red Sonja Age Of Chaos
  9. Check Out "The Rise Of Skywalker" Content In "Star Wars: Battlefront 2"
  10. "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3" Reveals Several New X-Men Skins

LITG two years ago… STARZ had trigger warnings

And the Doctor dropped Christmas

  1. STARZ Warns 'Outlander' Viewers About Portrayal of Sexual Violence in s4e8
  2. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  3. Diana Gabaldon Confirms Outlander Book 9 2019 Release Date
  4. What's Gonna Happen in 'Outlander' Season 4 Episode 8, "Wilmington"?!
  5. Sixth Issues of DC Giant Size 100-Page Walmart Comics Hit The Shelves, Honest

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Millar, co-creator of The Unfunnies. 50 years old today.
  • Wade Winningham, writer on Blade Of Shuriken
  • Kelly Zimmerman, artist on Stan Lee's God Woke
  • JD Arnold, writer of The Final Plague, 
  • Mark Stegbauer, artist on Ghoul Scouts, Nova, Justice League Task Force
  • Tim Harkins, artist on Robin, Airboy, The Flash, Batman: Gotham Adventures and much more

