New Lord Drakkon Gets Power Rangers Drakkon New Dawn #1 31,000 Orders.

We told you that Ranger Slayer was going to have a very big year in Boom's Power Rangers comics. And we correctly guessed that HoxPox style relaunch was on the way, which Boom just announced ahead of Comic-Con@Home. And then in last week's Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1, she not only outsold most other super-heroes, but she also did something else impressive: She became the new Lord Drakkon (though no one's given her that name officially)… or is that Lady Drakkon?

That explains why the issue sold out before it went on-sale and has a second printing on the way, which has driven the issue's total sales over 26,000 – and counting.

It's also why Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1, kicking off a Ranger Slayer-led spin off limited series, launched even higher with orders over 31,000 copies at FOC a few days ago. But with her appearances in games like Power Rangers: Legacy, action figures and her connection to Drakkon – who drives sell outs when he appears in any comic – it's clear that Ranger Slayer is set to be a major player, not just the comics, but in the broader future of Power Rangers…and that means retailers may not have ordered enough copies of this new series.

After all, Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 is going to show more of Drakkon – new and old – and their world, with key first appearances including a character known only as "The Unknown Ranger." First appearances in Power Rangers comics are often held in the same regard as live-action first appearances, if not even higher – Drakkon and Ranger Slayer are two of the most popular characters in the 26-year history of the franchise despite their relatively recent introductions.

With this series releasing following a successful Mighty Morphin/Power Rangers panel at Comic-Con@Home helping ensure interest in the Power Rangers comics from Boom has never been higher – and with Drakkon New Dawn being the first of three huge debut issues for the franchise this year, it's going to be on more radars than just a few weeks ago.

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 hits comics stores on August 19th… that is, if it hasn't sold out to speculators and collectors before you get a chance to grab it off the stands.