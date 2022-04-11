New Mutants Fan Favorite Legion Debuts At Heritage Auctions

New Mutants books have calmed down quite a bit as of late. Well, not #87 or #98 for obvious reasons, but other debuts in the series have come back down to earth a bit. Still, they are highly desired. That includes the debut of Legion in issues 25 and 26 of the series. Featuring cover and interior art by iconic artist Bill Sienkiewicz, this mutant debut is actually one of the hardest to get in great shape since they feature darker covers and, frankly, were read a bunch by the people who bought them. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today are CGC 9.8 copies of both. Each is over $100 at bidding right now, but it would be worth it to try and snag the pair.

New Mutants Is A Great Series To Collect

The New Mutants #25 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Cameo first appearance of Legion. Rogue and Cloak & Dagger appearances. Bill Sienkiewicz painted cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $34. CGC census 3/22: 190 in 9.8, none higher. The New Mutants #26 (Marvel, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First full appearance of Legion. Multiple Man appearance. Bill Sienkiewicz painted cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $40. CGC census 3/22: 498 in 9.8, none higher.First 65-cent cover price issue. 1st full appearance of Legion. Cover art by Bill Sienkiewicz. Legion, script by Chris Claremont, art by Bill Sienkiewicz; Gabrielle Haller's autistic son begins exhibiting telepathic, telekinetic, and pyrotic powers; Prof. X and the New Mutants come to help; Wolfsbane encounters Rev. Craig again; Emma Frost gives Empath an ultimatum; Magneto and Aleytys begin a relationship.

I have always loved New Mutants; it will forever be one of the best secondary mutants series ever.