Nicola Maines And Jadzia Axelrod Write Justice League In 2026

Nicola Maines and Jadzia Axelrod write Justice League in 2026 with Galaxy, Dreamer, Star Sapphire, Green Arrow, and Adam Strange

Article Summary Nicola Maines and Jadzia Axelrod will co-write a new Justice League comic series for 2026.

The roster features Dreamer, Galaxy, Star Sapphire, Green Arrow, and Adam Strange as the new team lineup.

Dreamer and Galaxy will reunite in DCU mainline continuity for the first time since their graphic novel days.

Maines revealed the project during a San Diego Comic-Con interview with the Nerd Initiative channel.

The Nerd Initiative interviewed actor and comic book writer Nicola Maines at San Diego Comic-Con about her work for the DCU, on screen and on the pagers, taking her Dreamer character from Supergirl to the Secret Six, Absolute Power and beyond, including upcoming Justice League comic books. She told them her upcoming plans includes that "I have to write Justice League with Jadzia Axelrod. I asked our editor, Andrea, if I could talk about it, and she said yes…"

That would be Andrea Shea, who has been at DC for ten years and a full-time editor since 2021 after previously working for Aspen. Now, this may be the Justice League series, a spinoff, or one of the Justice League Quarterly specials to follow Darkseid Legion; that wasn't specified. Jadzia Axelrod also wrote Galaxy: The Prettiest Star, and this looks to team Galaxy and Dreamer in the DCU.

"Galaxy and Dreamer haven't teamed up properly in the mainline comics yet. just in the graphic novels, we know they're friends as teenagers, but then they grow up and they kind of take different superhero paths. So, this is the first time that they're reconvening since kind of embarking on both of their superhero journeys. And so, Galaxy is like, 'man, we're like, we're going to get Justice League cards and we're going to be in the club and we're going to be on the watchtower. It's going to be everything'. And Dreamer's like, 'I know where all the bodies are. And I know where they're going to be'. I'm really excited for that. It's going to be them, Star Sapphire, Green Arrow, and Adam Strange."

Can we expect Ollie Queen to be sitting around going, "you know I only shoot arrows, right?" More news on this as we have it…

