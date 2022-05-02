Nicole Andelfinger/Claudia Aguirre's Sweet Valley Twins Graphic Novels

The series of novels, Sweet Valley Twins is to be adapted as a series of graphic novels by Nicole Andelfinger and Claudia Aguirre.

First published in 1986, the series was a spinoff of Pascal's series Sweet Valley High, a series of young adult novels credited to Francine Pascal, who ran a team of ghost writers, about the lives of identical twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield, in Sweet Valley, California. Sweet Valley High began in 1983, and concluded twenty years later after 181 published books. More recently Sweet Valley Confidential and The Sweet Life, caught up with the characters as adults. The TV series ran for four series and former Doublemint twin models Brittany and Cynthia Daniel as Jessica and Elizabeth respectively, and who also appeared on the covers of later editions of the book.

Sweet Valley Twins was the first spin-off, featuring the characters in sixth grade and middle school, and was written by Jamie Suzanne. And that's the series being adapted into graphic novels and published by Random House Graphics.

Nicole Andelfinger is best known as the writer of Boom Studios' Power Rangers comic books, as well as The Dark Crystal, Munchkin and Adventure Time Comics. While Claudia Aguirre is best known for working as artist and colourist with Mags Visaggio on Kim & Kim, Morning In America, Lost On Planet Earth and Quantum Teens Are Go, as well as colouring the comic book series We Are The Danger and drawing the comic book series Deuce Of Hearts.

Senior editor Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphics will edit the series, and she acquired world rights from Amy Berkower, president of Writers House, and from Kate McKean, VP of Howard Morhaim Literary Agency. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends and Sweet Valley Twins: Teacher's Pet graphic novels will be published in 2023.