Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)

Nightwing appears in Batman #100 and Justice League #54 today, both times dealing with the extents of his injuries and the return of his memories. And each time doing the most outrageous kicks to get there.

I'm not sure Nightwing should be grateful to hear voices in his head considering what he has been through.

How long, Dick Grayson?

So not that long then. So how does he describe his recent mental troubles? Memory loss, multiple personalities and generally being dicked around by bullets, crystals and the Joker?

Out of town is one way. But he's a little more verbose with Starfire.

It has been a couple of years…

JUSTICE LEAGUE #54 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL

DC COMICS

AUG202634

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Xermanico (CA) Gary Frank

"Doom Metal" part two of five storms the stage in this essential Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in! It's the Titans reunion you've been clamoring for when Starfire and Cyborg join Nightwing in this twisted Justice League. The team is hell-bent for Brimstone Bay to free the Legion of Doom, but what horrors and desires will the Valley of Starros reveal to them-and who or what is the villain named Mindhunter? In Shops: Oct 07, 2020SRP: $3.99 BATMAN #100 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

AUG202576

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Danny Miki, Carlo Pagulayan, Jorge Jimenez, Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life-it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter! In Shops: Oct 06, 2020 SRP: $6.99