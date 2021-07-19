No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano- The Daily LITG 19th July 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
No Emmy Nomination For Gina Carano In Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Daily LITG, 19th July 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs
- Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
- The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
- Doctor Who: Captain Jack & The Master Team Up? Blame Cancel Culture!
- For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
- Dexter: Jennifer Carpenter & Scott Reynolds Share Debra Morgan Set Fun
- Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
- Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
- Pokémon GO Fest Frost Hour: Lake Trio Raid Guide Mini
- Pokémon GO Fest Thunder Hour: Zekrom Raid Guide Mini
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Joe Kubert's Hawkman and the Phantom Menace, Up for Auction
- Daredevil and the Business of Stealing Secrets, Up for Auction
- The Joker Beats Sinister War To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Who Is The Mystery DC Comics Credit Thief? Not Paul Levitz…
- Spider-Man and the Fear of Radioactive Sand, Up for Auction
- Mary Jane's Iconic Moment in The Amazing Spider-Man, Up for Auction
- Is Superman & The Authority Taking Place On The Planned 5G Timeline?
- DC Comics Asks New Infinite Frontier Questions This Week
- Loki and The Bandit- The Daily LITG, 18th July 2021
LITG one year ago, Yesterday's Transformers
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.
- New Transformers Generation Selects Announced by Hasbro
- Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
- Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
- Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
- Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
- DC Comics Sells Batman #100 Direct to Comic Stores
- The Walking Dead Will Be In Full Color This October
- Here Is Everything Coming To Disney+ In August
- Transformers Quintesson Pit of Judgement Coming to Hasbro Pulse
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars Siege of Mandalore Get Black Series Wave
LITG two years ago.
- Nebraska Woman Wants Local Spider-Man Statue Moved for Demonic Hate Crime
- Marvel Gets Its Own Superman With Star, Debuting in Captain Marvel #8 – Take A Look (Spoilers)
- Alan Moore Replies to Comicsgate in Final League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- Ch-Ch-Changes: Justice League Odyssey Changes Cover, Wonder Woman Changes Artist
- New DC Comics Omnibuses For 2020, Include Starman, Year Of The Villain and John Byrne's Doom Patrol
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Gang Goes Private Dick?
- DC Comics Are Working on a New DC Universe Timeline
- "Mr. Mercedes" Season 3: Hodges' New Fan? Brady Reaches Out? [Video]
- Bat And Cat Romance, Mike Baron Flash, Tales From The Dark Multiverse – More DC Comics Big Books for 2020
- Dan DiDio Promises Major Wally West Event From DC Comics in 2020
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jessica Kemp of Missed Deadline and Orbital Gallery.
- Richard Pini, co-creator of Elfquest.
- Jamal Igle, creator of Molly Danger.
- Bob Burden, creator of The Flaming Carrot.
- Kasra Ghanbari, creator of Monocyte.
- Rupert Bottenberg, co-director of En Masse.
- Jesse James, of Jesse James Comics, Arizona
- Terry LaBan, creator of CUD.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LITG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.