Loki and The Bandit – The Daily LITG, 18th July 2021

Loki is Really a Show About Therapy, Self-Healing and Redemption
Loki episode 5 still, Disney+

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
  2. The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
  3. The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update
  4. Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
  5. Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
  6. James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
  7. Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
  8. Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021
  9. First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction
  10. Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

18th July 2020
Pokemon and The Punisher in The Daily LITG, 18th July 2020

LITG one year ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

  1. Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
  2. The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
  3. Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
  4. 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
  5. American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
  6. Hasbro Retro GI Joe Line- Exclusive To Walmart, SDCC Commander In Sept
  7. DC Comics Solicitations October 2020 – Frankensteining Ten Titles
  8. Funko Announces Target Exclusive Designer Batman Pop Series
  9. DC Cancels Batman Who Laughs Orders, Reschedules Criminal Sanity #5
  10. Batgirl, Batman And The Outsiders, Justice League Odyssey Cancelled

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered CountryStar Wars writer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

