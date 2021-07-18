Loki and The Bandit- The Daily LITG, 18th July 2021
- Loki E06 Review: Marvel Still Fundamentally Misunderstands TV Writing
- The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?
- The Wheel of Time: Rafe Judkins Starting Season 2; Trailer Update
- Star Trek: Discovery Star Sonequa Martin-Green Offers Season 4 Update
- Funko FunKon Day 3 – MOTU, Harry Potter, DC Comics, and More
- James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
- Funko Ends FunKon 2021 Reveals With Shared Retailer Exclusives List
- Pokémon GO Teases Shiny Cranidos & Shieldon For Ultra Unlock 2021
- First Appearance Of The X-Men's Rogue To Set Records At Auction
- Funko FunKon Day 5 Reveals – Marvel, Rocketeer, My Hero and More
- James Tynion IV Planned DC Vs Vampires To Avoid Writing 5G
- Speculator Corner: Moon Knight #1, Doctor Badr and Hunter Moon
- James Tynion IV To Make His Gotham Head Canon Into Batman Continuity
- Amanda Waller To Spark International Incident In Action Comics
- Expanding Something Is Killing The Children Into "The Slaughterverse"
LITG one year ago, Pokemon and the Punisher
As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.
- Pokémon GO Friendship Event Is The Final Challenge Before GO Fest
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- Dancing with the Stars Made the Wrong Pick with Tyra Banks: Opinion
- 15 New Images from Wonder Woman 1984 from Recently Released Books
- American Horror Story: Angelica Ross' Season 10 Words Speak Volumes
- Hasbro Retro GI Joe Line- Exclusive To Walmart, SDCC Commander In Sept
- DC Comics Solicitations October 2020 – Frankensteining Ten Titles
- Funko Announces Target Exclusive Designer Batman Pop Series
- DC Cancels Batman Who Laughs Orders, Reschedules Criminal Sanity #5
- Batgirl, Batman And The Outsiders, Justice League Odyssey Cancelled
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Charles Soule, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Star Wars writer.
