No Justice League? Two Possible Dark Crisis #3 Replacements (Spoilers)

Well that didn't last long. In today's Dark Crisis #3, Black Adam has had it with Jonathan Kent's attempts to put together a new Justice League. Jonathan Kent can't lead them, Nightwing can't lead them and now neither can Black Adam.

And everyone splits up… and goes back to their own book. Such as in Harley Quinn #18 also out today.

But who might replace them?

Well, there are two options. One, the Justice Society Of America.

Which shouldn't really be much of a spoiler, considering it is one of the actual covers to this comic.

But the other potential group replacements – well maybe you read some previous Bleeding Cool gossip from three weeks ago? Even today's Flashpoint Beyond knows that Deathstroke, powered by the Great Darkness to kill everyone is not great.

When the bad guys become… badder, to whom do you turn?

Between the heroes and the world-ending villains, there can be someone in between, somewhere that Black Adam may be a lot happier.

As we previously reported, "So who are the new members of the new Legion Of Doom of the DC Universe? Lex Luthor, of course, but we have also been told to expect Punchline, the Joker's partner, in the team. And she is accompanied by Cheetah, Black Manta, Captain Cold, Captain Boomerang, Scarecrow, Sinestro, Gorilla Grodd, Vandal Savage, Heatwave, Weather Wizard and Golden Glider. Which is rather Central City Flash Rogue heavy, which indicates that maybe Flash, or the Flashes, will continue to play a large role in this story."

Dark Crisis #3 and Harley Quinn #18 are both published today by DC Comics.

DARK CRISIS #3 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE OF THE EMERALD ARMY HAS BEGUN! Hal Jordan has launched all-out war on Pariah and the Dark Army to avenge his fallen Justice League teammates—but how can one man stand in the way of the Great Darkness? Meanwhile back on Earth, Titans Tower has burned and Deathstroke's army has continued its scorched-earth march across the planet. To stop Slade Wilson, the young heroes of the DCU might have no other choice than to turn to the brutal tactics of Black Adam…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/02/2022 HARLEY QUINN #18 CVR A JONBOY MEYERS

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers

One small step for the Gotham villains, one giant leap for clown-kind! That's right…this fashionably vocal clown is headed to space. Turns out there's some old experiment left in the JLA moon base, and Luke Fox has put together a team of former villains to help clean up the mess. Sendin' a buncha villains to the moon…? What could go right? Join me, Killer Frost, Bronze Tiger, Solomon Grundy, and more as we learn to moonwalk and put the X in Task Force XX!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/02/2022