Nordic Fantasy Webcomic Stand Still. Stay Silent. Storms Kickstarter

The second volume of Nordic fantasy webcomic Stand Still. Stay Silent. has the distinction of being one of the most funded comics projects on Kickstarter ever, coming in at the 33rd slot. Now, the award-winning series by Minna Sundberg is back for a third volume that looks as if it will continue that streak of success. Sundberg hosts the comic here, where she has amassed an audience of dedicated readers who are eager to see the series' print run continue in hardcover. With the campaign having made a whopping $200,975 (as of writing this) of their $35,000 goal, it appears that Stand Still. Stay Silent. will run as long as Sundberg wants.

Stand Still. Stay Silent. is about a pandemic that decimated the world as we know it, driving survivors to Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. These safe havens are defended from creatures that would attempt to get in from outside, which is referred to as the "Silent World." The heroes of Stand Still. Stay Silent. are a group of explorers who team up with each other (and a cat) to explore the dangerous Silent World and discover the past that was left behind.

Sundberg's tale is an epic in every sense, with characters readers have invested in for years and beautiful, painterly artwork with hints of watercolor that looks beautiful in these hardcover editions. Stand Still. Stay Silent. is a Kickstarter giant that continues the trend of webcomics creators taking their personally fostered audience to crowdfunding platforms without the interference of a publisher attempting to take rights or give notes. As more and more major creators turn to Kickstarter, now including Scott Snyder, the comics industry may go the way of the record label business: where being "signed," once a coveted goal for artists, is passé, because why work with a label (or, in this case, a traditional, direct-market exclusive publisher) when once can succeed on ones own?

Stand Still. Stay Silent. is on Kickstarter now, where Books One, Two, and now Three are available.