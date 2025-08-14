Posted in: Bad Idea, Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Comixology, Current News, DC Comics, Events, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Oni Press, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: new york comic con, NYCC

NYCC: First Look At New York Comic Con 2025 Comics Panels

NYCC: First Look At New York Comic Con 2025 Comics Panels, from Marvel to DC, from Turtles to Transformers, from Tiny Onion to Massive-Verse

Article Summary Get an exclusive preview of New York Comic Con 2025’s biggest comics and pop culture panels and events.

Discover can’t-miss programming from Marvel, DC, BOOM!, Image, IDW, Oni Press, and more industry icons.

Find out who’s coming to Artist Alley, including superstar creators, writers, and top authors from every genre.

See what to expect from blockbuster series, anime premieres, movie previews, and celebrity appearances at NYCC.

New York Comic Con has announced its panels and programming for its October 2025 show at the Javits Centre. Here are a few highlights for comic book fans…

Celebrating Five Years of The Department of Truth

Now, more than ever, The Department of Truth reads less like fiction and more like a conspiracy uncovered. Join James Tynion and Martin Simmonds as they chat about the first five years of the series, and what the next five will look like. Moderated by Steve Foxe. Thu, Oct 9, 2025 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM Room 1C03

Step into a space where convention is reimagined and stories stretch beyond the edge of reality. This year, DC hosts a can't-miss NYCC panel exploring new frontiers in adult graphic fiction, challenging genre norms, and amplifying unique voices across horror, fantasy, and speculative drama. From surreal explorations of identity and memory to unsettling dystopian visions, DC has always been the home for comics that refuse to fit the mold. Moderated by DC Executive Editor Chris Conroy. Thursday, October 9th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us, Disney's Behind the Attraction) and the Nacelle team give an exclusive sneak peek at this epic new animated universe connecting fan-favorite franchises like RoboForce, Biker Mice from Mars, Sectaurs, Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa, Power Lords, The Great Garloo, and Barnyard Commandos, with new shows, toys, comics and more. Thu, Oct 9, 2025 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM Javits-Room 1C03

Start your engines and buckle up for a high-octane deep dive into the legendary world of Speed Racer! Join the creative team behind the brand-new Speed Racer comic series from Mad Cave Studios as they discuss reimagining one of the most iconic anime and manga properties of all time for a whole new generation of fans. Thu, Oct 9, 2025 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM North-Room 406.2

Spider-Man's in space and Mary Jane is Venom!? VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, writer Al Ewin g and other superstar creators dish about the wild developments currently taking place in Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and more. Plus, get a sneak peek at what's on the horizon from the shocking return of Knull to the mystery of the second Spider-Man! Webheads that stick around until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

Thursday, October 9th, 3:30 PM, Room 405

Join actor Thomas Jane (Troppo The Expanse, The Punisher The Lycan), TV and comic book writer Marc Bernardin (Star Trek Picard, Adora and the Distance, Eyes of Wakanda), producer/writer Steven DeKnight (Spartacus: House of Ashur, Beneath), crime fiction writer Gary Phillips (Snowfall, Cold Hard Cash: A Martha Chainey Escapade) and TV and comic book writer Pornsak Pichetshote (Cloak & Dagger, The Horizon Experiment, The Good Asian) as they discuss storytelling in both film/TV and comics, their passions, inspirations and latest comics projects. Moderated by Rob Salkowitz, Forbes, ICv2 Thu, Oct 9, 2025 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM North-Room 406.3

The next wave of BAD IDEA comics continues right here! Join mastermind Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the JOHN WICK franchise of movies, New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt, Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart, modern comic art phenomenon, Jonathan Wayshak, and BAD IDEA impresarios Dinesh Shamdasani, Peter Stern, Benjamin Simpson, and Siena Fallon for an exclusive look at BAD IDEA's biggest slate yet! Witness brand-new art from PLANET DEATH, ORDAINED, SURVIVE, CUL-DE-SAC, HABITAT, WARBIRD, and much more! Plus, special guests AND a convention exclusive giveaway! Thu, Oct 9, 2025 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Javits-Room 1C03

Walk the dark and gritty streets of the DC Universe with top DC comic book creators for news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City. Moderated by DC Group Editor Rob Levin.

Friday, October 10th, 12:30 PM, Room 409

LIVE FROM NYCC, Three of the best comic podcasts will come together to record a LIVE crossover show! Join the hosts of The Short‬ Box Podcast, Comic Book Couples Counseling, and‬‭ The Oblivion Bar for a live comic podcast celebrating the best comics, and creators, of the year (so far!), with plenty of other surprises! Fri, Oct 10, 2025 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM Javits-Room 1C03

It's a meeting of two Marvel masters as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski has a candid chat with best-selling artist J. Scott Campbell about his "secret origin" and rise from fan to professional, the development of his iconic style, his new J.S.C. (Just Spectacular Collection) Variant Covers, and what's next in his storied career at Marvel Comics! Plus, attendees will score an exclusive giveaway comic featuring gorgeous art from J. Scott Campbell himself!

Friday, October 10th, 2:00 PM, Room 405

The Age of Revelation is here! Join VP & Executive Editors Nick Lowe and Tom Brevoort, along with Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and mighty mutant creators including Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman as they share secrets behind the X-Men's latest milestone … and what makes it one of the boldest futures in X-History! Plus, discover what lies ahead for mutantkind—including what emerges in Age of Revelation's epic aftermath—with first looks, cover reveals, and more. Attendees who stay until the end can grab an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Friday, October 10th, 3:30 PM, Room 405

For nearly 30 years, Oni Press has been publishing groundbreaking comics and graphic novels for readers of all ages. Now, coming off the heels of the publisher's most successful year of all time with the best-selling launches of EC COMICS, ADVENTURE TIME, BIKER MICE FROM MARS, and more, join President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson and a star-studded cast of Oni's upstart creators past, present, and future to look ahead at an action-packed slate of Oni's upcoming comics and graphic novels across the coming year! Fri, Oct 10, 2025 3:30 PM – 4:15 PM North-Room 406.3

New York is TMNT's home turf, so we're spilling all of the secrets behind IDW's best-selling and acclaimed line of Ninja Turtles comics! From the new run with Gene Luen Yang and Freddie Williams II to the fan-favorite event Battle Nexus, this panel's surprises and reveals will make fans want to yell "cowabunga!" Fri, Oct 10, 2025 5:15 PM – 6:15 PM Javits-Room 1C03

At this year's New York Comic Con, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee will treat fans to a powerful lineup of surprise announcements, reveals and special guests, along with great conversations with top comic creators, during DC's annual NYCC "Jim Lee & Friends" panel. Moderated by Jim Lee.

Friday, October 10th, 6:30 PM, Room 405

Two industry titans take the stage together for the first time ever at NYCC! Legendary creators and comics pioneers Todd McFarlane and J. Scott Campbell join forces to share insights on their storied careers, creative journeys and the evolution of the comic book medium. Plus behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of some of their most popular and iconic works. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the world of comics, this rare glimpse into the minds of these creators is a must-attend! Sat, Oct 11, 2025 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM North-Room 406.1

Join top DC storytellers in a next level NYCC panel that dives deeper into DC's All In publishing initiative—including DC K.O., Knightfight, DC's Absolute comic books, and beyond! Moderated by DC Group Editor Paul Kaminski and DC Group Editor Rob Levin. Saturday October 11th, 12:15 PM, Room 409

Join us for an in-depth conversation with master storyteller Brian K Vaughan as he shares details about his new OGN, Spectators, as well as upcoming revelations in SAGA and even more. Sat, Oct 11, 2025 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM Javits-Room 1C03

Since its founding in 2005, BOOM! Studios has been an industry leader in character driven, high concept stories across age ranges, genres, and creator-owned and licensed stories. Discover yours as we announce bold, exciting new stories, new creators, and updates on your favorite comics & books! Please join us as we celebrate the character and creators we've come to know and love from the past 20 years, and as we look ahead at what the next 20 years has in store! Sat, Oct 11, 2025 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM North-Room 406.3

Spend an hour with YouTube Megastar LAURENZSIDE as we explore the creation of her brand new original graphic novel GOING UNDER. Get a behind the scenes look at the creation of Going Under, from concept to script to final art. Featuring LaurenZside, H.E. Caldwell, Kelley Skovron, and from Bad Egg, Robert Meyers. Sat, Oct 11, 2025 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM North-Room 408

The worlds of Transformers. G.I. Joe, and Void Rivals change forever – and this is THE panel to get all the details! Join superstars Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, Tom Reilly, Jorge Corona, Conor Hughes, and Skybound Executive Editor Ben Abernathy for all new Energon Universe revelations…and a special surprise giveaway for fans.

Sat, Oct 11, 2025 1:15 PM – 2:15 PM North-Room 406.1

James Tynion IV and co chat about the journey to Tiny Onion. From the start of James career, to his newsletter, to building a company from scratch. The horror master tells all! The directors of Tiny Onion join James and share exclusive announcements! Sat, Oct 11, 2025 1:45 PM – 2:45 PM Javits-Room 1C03

The biggest comics panel of the weekend arrives as Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Ultimate Editor Wil Moss, writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Incredible Hulk) and other superstar creators reveal the future of the Marvel Universe while giving a sneak peek at the stories every fan will be talking about next year, including Ultimate Endgame, the climactic chapter of the hit new Ultimate line. Make sure to stick around until the end of the discussion to score an exclusive giveaway comic book.

Saturday, October 11, 3:30 PM, Room 405

It's an unprecedented meeting of page and screen as Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and special guests explore the journey Marvel storytelling takes from the comic page to the screen, including insider insights and unheard anecdotes! And that's not all – fans who stick around till the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book! Saturday, October 11th, 5:00 PM, Room 405

The Women of Marvel Panel returns to New York Comic Con! Talent from across the Marvel Universe assemble to talk about their work, the evolution of fandom, inspirational characters, and being a part of Marvel's 85-year legacy, while teasing what's next in Marvel's women-led titles. Plus, be sure to stay until the end for the exclusive giveaway. Sunday, October 12th, 11:00 AM, Room 409

Join Massive-Verse superstars Kyle Higgins (RADIANT BLACK, NO/ONE), Brian Buccellato (NO/ONE), Melissa Flores (THE DEAD LUCKY), Ryan Parrott (ROGUE SUN), and more special surprise guests as the crew unveils exciting new developments and announcements in store for the Massive-verse this year and next! Sun, Oct 12, 2025 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM North-Room 408

… and more besides… here are a few highlights for everything else New York Comic Con has to offer.

Critical Role & Prime Video: A Decade of Adventure and The Animated World of Exandria

As the countdown begins for the November 19 premiere of The Mighty Nein on Prime Video, join Critical Role's cast and executive producers—Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O'Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham—for a can't-miss conversation about what's next in their expanding universe. Get the inside scoop on the upcoming animated series, fresh updates on The Legend of Vox Machina Season Four, and a special look ahead at Campaign Four of Critical Role's flagship show. Plus, celebrate 10 incredible years of storytelling with the cast.

Thursday, October 9th, 11:00 AM, Main Stage

Step back into Westeros, a century before Game of Thrones, with unlikely duo, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/showrunner Ira Parker, and stars Peter Claffey (Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) introduce the new HBO series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Thursday, October 9th, 12:00 PM, Empire Stage

Step into the world of Mercy with Chris Pratt (actor), Kali Reis (actor), and Timur Bekmambetov (director/producer). Set in the near future, an LAPD detective (Pratt) wakes up strapped to an execution chair, on trial for murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to Judge Maddox (Rebecca Ferguson), an advanced A.I. system, or face immediate death. Get an exclusive first look at this high-stakes sci-fi crime thriller and hear directly from the cast and director as they reveal how they brought this race-against-time story to life! Mercy hits theaters January 23, 2026.

Thursday, October 9th, 2:30 PM, Empire Stage

Apple's Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning hit espionage drama "Slow Horses" follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known affectionately as Slough House led by the brilliant but cantankerous Jackson Lamb, played by Academy Award winner Sir Gary Oldman. Join us for an exclusive panel featuring the misfit team of spies including Christopher Chung ("Roddy Ho"), James Callis ("Claude Whelan"), Ruth Bradley ("Emma Flyte"), and Tom Brooke ("JK Coe"), special season five guest star Nick Mohammed ("Zafar Jaffrey") and Emmy Award-nominated director Saul Metzstein. "Slow Horses" season five will premiere globally with the first episode on September 24, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Thursday, October 9th, 3:30 PM, Main Stage

Prime Video's hit series Cross, based on the worldwide bestselling novels by James Patterson, returns to the New York Comic Con stage with an exclusive first look at the second season of the thrilling crime drama. Star Aldis Hodge is back as Detective Alex Cross, joined by additional cast and creatives for a darker, jaw-dropping, and more unpredictable new season. The panel will reveal shocking new cases, high-stakes revelations, and the intense character moments that have made Cross a standout hit.

Thursday, October 9th, 5:15 PM, Main Stage

Join Emmy-Award winner Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer Robert Kirkman, and members of the star-studded voice cast for exclusive conversation filled with Season Four teases, behind-the-scenes insights, and surprises Invincible fans won't want to miss. Has Invincible recovered from the fight with Conquest? Will things ever be the same with Eve? Will there be more Omni-Man in Season Four? Where is Season Five, William? All questions that may or may not be answered!

Friday, October 9th, 5:30 PM, Empire Stage

"Serve the public trust. Protect the innocent. Uphold the law." Return to Old Detroit as Peter Weller (Alex Murphy/RoboCop) and Nancy Allen (Officer Anne Lewis) reunite to celebrate the enduring legacy of RoboCop. From its razor-sharp satire to its groundbreaking sci-fi action, RoboCop redefined the genre and left an indelible mark on pop culture. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, explore the film's impact over the decades, and revisit what made the partnership between RoboCop and Officer Lewis so iconic. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the force—this is one directive you won't want to miss.

Thursday, October 9th, 5:30 PM, Room 406.2

Thursday, October 9th, 6:30 PM, Empire Stage

After winning five Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Animated Program, the third season of Genndy Tartakovksy's Primal is set to return to Adult Swim. Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Sym-Bionic Titan, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) for a first look at the third season of the acclaimed animated series produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Thursday, October 9th, 6:30 PM, Room 405

Writer/Director Edgar Wright joins stars Glen Powell and Lee Pace for an exclusive look at this fall's adrenaline-fueled, action-packed theatrical event. Adapted from the acclaimed best seller by Stephen King, The Running Man is only in theatres this November.

Friday, October 10th, 11:00 AM, Empire Stage

Toei Animation invites the producer and director of ONE PIECE for an in-depth discussion of the beloved series. Guest Co-host Ian Sinclair

Friday, October 10th, 12:45 PM, Empire Stage

It's almost time to check in for Season Two of Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, so join creator and executive producer Vivienne Medrano, and series stars Erika Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Kimiko Glenn, Alex Brightman, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado and more for one helluva good panel filled with Season Two insights and breaking news that fans won't want to miss. Trust Us.

Friday, October 10th, 2:15 PM, Main Stage

A 90-minute panel showcasing all of Capcom's recent and upcoming releases.

Friday, October 10th, 3:45 PM, Main Stage

Following an alien plant invasion, Rita is caught in the destruction—and killed. But then she wakes up again. And again. Caught in an endless time loop, Rita must navigate the trauma and repetition of death until she crosses paths with Keiji, a shy young man trapped in the same cycle. Together, they fight to break free from the loop and find meaning in the chaos around them,

Experience the showstopping North American premiere of the action sci-fi film ALL YOU NEED IS KILL, based on the globally beloved novel of the same name by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, with animation brought to life by Studio 4°C. All guests will receive an exclusive print for this special screening.

Friday October 10th, 6:30 PM, Room 409

Join the Marvel Multiverse alongside Mighty Marvel Guests as they smash, clobber, and thwip their way through an exciting and hilarious live-play adventure that you won't want to miss.

Friday, October 10th, 6:45 PM, Main Stage

AMC and AMC+ present panels featuring the casts and executive producers from two series within its Anne Rice Immortal Universe, including the highly anticipated new series Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order, focused on the secretive society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures around the globe, ahead of its October 26 premiere on AMC and AMC+, and the new rock-and-roll season of Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat, which follows rockstar Lestat and his band on tour and returns in 2026.

Friday, October 10th, 6:45 PM, Main Stage

Blumhouse returns to the Javits Center for an explosive third year with BlumFest 2025 at New York Comic Con! The company will showcase its terrifying upcoming projects for this year plus an electrifying sneak peek at what's upcoming for 2026.

Friday, October 10th, 8:00 PM, Empire Stage

Ahead of season three's final two episodes, the cast and executive producers discuss the remainder of the season, which tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love, and share exclusive new footage from the show.

Friday, October 10th, 8:30 PM, Main Stage

Join cast and creatives for an exclusive look at never-before-seen footage from HBO's upcoming series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, from Warner Bros. Television. Panelists include: Andy Muschietti (Director, EP), Barbara Muschietti (EP), Jason Fuchs (Co-Showrunner, EP), Brad Caleb Kane (Co-Showrunner, EP), Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Kimberly Guerrero, and Stephen Rider.

Saturday, October 11th, 11:00 AM, Empire Stage

Your favorite agents have returned to NYCC —this time for a special cast reunion with the stars who helped turn a one-shot revival into seven seasons of unforgettable storytelling. Join Clark Gregg (Agent Phil Coulson), Ming-Na Wen (Agent Melinda May), and Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) as they reflect on the show's lasting legacy, share behind-the-scenes stories, and celebrate the passionate fan community that kept the S.H.I.E.L.D. mission alive. From "Coulson Lives!" to the rise of Quake and the saga of time-hopping agents and LMDs, this is the ultimate reunion for anyone who rode the bus from day one.

Saturday, October 11 th , 11:15 AM, Main Stage

Warner Bros. Animation and Prime Video are shining the Bat Signal for all ages with an exclusive sneak peek of your next favorite Batman series, BAT-FAM. Join executive producer and showrunner Mike Roth alongside surprise cast members for an in-depth look at this next animated iteration of the Caped Crusader, and be the first to preview an episode of the new series. BAT-FAM follows the events of the hit film, MERRY LITTLE BATMAN, focusing on Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne—who has now taken on the mantle of Little Batman—alongside a few newcomers to Wayne Manor, as they navigate the fun and frustrations of life as a super family. You won't want to miss it!

Saturday, October 11th, 12:30 PM ,Room 405

Join special guests for a look behind the scenes at Marvel's upcoming Disney+ shows from Marvel Television and Marvel Animation.

Saturday, October 11th, 1:30 PM, Empire Stage

Bob's Burgers is heading to New York Comic Con! Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy as they celebrate the series' milestone 300th episode with a lively discussion, behind-the-scenes stories, exclusive sneak peek clips, and plenty of laughs. Don't miss your chance to catch the Belchers live at the Javits Center – Main Stage.

Saturday, October 11th, 2:00 PM, Main Stage

Kept you waiting, huh? Join the legendary voice cast behind Metal Gear Solid for a rare reunion at NYCC! David Hayter (Solid Snake), Jennifer Hale (Naomi Hunter), Christopher Randolph (Otacon), and Cam Clarke (Liquid Snake) come together to revisit the groundbreaking game that redefined cinematic storytelling in video games. From codec calls to cardboard boxes, this panel dives into the legacy, characters, and behind-the-scenes memories from one of the most iconic franchises in gaming history. Whether you're a FOXHOUND veteran or a newcomer to Shadow Moses, this is your mission—no stealth required.

Saturday, October 11 th , 2:00 PM, Room 405

BREAKING BEAR is a fur-flying, law-breaking, forest-saving rampage following a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters, and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. As they spiral deeper into the criminal abyss, they face off against biker gangs, an egomaniacal news anchor, and their own spectacular talent for self-sabotage. Join panelists, Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, Emmy winner Sarah Michelle Gellar, Emmy winner Annie Murphy and Elizabeth Hurley. BREAKING BEAR will premiere on Tubi March 2026.

Saturday, October 11th, 3:45 PM, Main Stage

Be among the first to catch a sneak-peek of FX's "The Beauty," a new international thriller from executive producer, writer, and director Ryan Murphy. Join stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos , Jeremy Pope, Rebecca Hall and Ashton Kutcher as they discuss filming the sci-fi action series across New York, Paris, Venice and Rome. Based on the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, a sexually transmitted virus makes those affected more beautiful, but with deadly consequences. FX's "The Beauty" premieres on Hulu in early 2026.

Saturday, October 11th, 6:15 PM, Main Stage

Join executive producer Scott Kreamer along with series cast including Sean Giambrone (Ben), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), Kausar Mohammed (Yaz), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy), and Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius) as they offer an exclusive first look inside in the final season of DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's hit Netflix series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Saturday, October 11, 6:30 PM, Room 405

Sony Pictures will host a panel with special guests and showcase new footage from films soon to be released exclusively in movie theaters. Please be advised that materials shown at this presentation are intended for mature audiences.

Saturday, October 11th, 7:45 PM, Empire Stage

Shudder's head of programming Sam Zimmerman leads a discussion on the current state of horror, what scares us the most, and the future of the genre, including a look back at some of the most popular titles from Shudder's 10-year history and what's to come to the streamer.

Saturday, October 11th, 8:00 PM, Room 405

We're inviting you in. The Warner Bros. cult classic comes to Broadway next spring as one of the most anticipated musicals of the season. Join producer Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring, Watchmen), Tony Award–winning director Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending), and additional residents of Santa Carla as they discuss bringing Joel Schumacher's beloved coming-of-age vampire film to the stage. Attendees will hear the first public performance from the cast. The Lost Boys: A New Musical features music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, and Gabriel Mann), and a book by David Hornsby ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") and Chris Hoch.

Sunday, October 12th, 11:00 AM, Room 405

Mutants assemble! Join James McAvoy (Professor Charles Xavier), Nicholas Hoult (Hank McCoy/Beast), and Elliot Page (Kitty Pryde) for a special reunion celebrating their unforgettable roles in the X-Men film franchise. From the halls of Xavier's School to the time-bending events of Days of Future Past, these fan-favorite stars reflect on what it meant to bring Marvel's mutants to life on the big screen. Expect behind-the-scenes stories, character insights, and plenty of love for the films that reshaped superhero cinema for a new generation. No Cerebro required—just bring your inner mutant.

Sunday, October 12th, 12:00 PM, Empire Stage

Take your nearest subway, taxi, or multiversal portal to the Javits Center cause Adventure Time is returning to New York Comic Con! Join executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto along with voice cast members Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, and Ashly Burch for an exclusive sneak peek at the multiversal adventures that await in season 2 of the HBO Max Original series from Cartoon Network Studios, "Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake."

Sunday, October 12th, 12:45 PM, Main Stage

Great Googly Moogly! Join the brilliant minds behind "Phineas and Ferb," co-creators Dan Povenmire and Swampy Marsh, as they reveal exclusive sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes stories, and surprise guest appearances that fans won't want to miss.

Sunday, October 12th, 3:30 PM, Room 405

In addition to the programming schedule, major comic and literary legends will also make their way to the convention at this year's Artist Alley roster, which includes George R.R. Martin, J. Scott Campbell, Jeph Loeb, Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Tini Howard, Gabrielle Dell'Otto, Babs Tarr, Jim Lee, Tomi Adeyemi, Jim Butcher, Matt Dinniman, Kim-Joy, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joe Hill, Arthur Adams, Denys Cowen, Majorie Liu, Scott Snyder and more to be announced. This year's Writers Block lineup will feature not-to-miss authors including John Jackson Miller, T.L. Price, John Kang, Ashleigh Bello, Rod Van Blake, and more. Additionally, several top authors will make their appearance throughout the weekend, including Lauren Roberts, R.L. Stine, Ann M. Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Hafsah Faizal and others. In addition to the above programming, NYCC 2025 previously announced a lineup of celebrities heading to NYCC this year for Photo Ops and Autographing, including James McAvoy (X-Men, Split and Glass; Atonement); Nicholas Hoult (Superman, Nosferatu, The Great); Elliot Page (X-Men, The Umbrella Academy, Juno); Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience); Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black); Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Argylle, The Help); cast members across Marvel television properties including Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Mike Colter, Ming Na Wen, Clark Gregg, and Chloe Bennett; and iconic voice actors from fan-favorite series and movies like Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Little Mermaid, Demon Slayer, and more.

