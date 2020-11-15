Obscure Comics: The Secret Origin of Wonder Woman #1

There are comic book series almost every comic fan knows, there are comic book characters that most everyone knows, there are specific comic books most every comic reader knows, and then there are the more obscure issues that slip through the cracks. What makes obscure comics so interesting and vital is discovering those books that most don't know were ever printed, or that top tier creators worked on "that book" or on "that character." Obscure Comics are fun to find, interesting to know about, but that border between being great reads and terrible comics.
The culmination of candy and DC comics was this unique home for these small comics, Leaf's DC Super Heroes Collector Album, a mail-order keepsake that would "save and protect your Secret Origin Series" for only $1.50, by check or money order.
If one can't guess, in 2020, 30 years later, this item is worth far more. The four-page folder was designed to hold all eight promotional mini-comics featuring and measured 8 inches by 10 and 1/2 inches, was full color, and made from heavy card stock. Only available through mail order and not sold in stores, the folder is much rarer and sells for around $100 to $300 on the secondary market.
