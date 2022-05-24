Officially #Dickkory In Today's Teen Titans Academy #15

Today is the final issue of the Teen Titans Academy #15 series from DC Comics, by Tim Sheridan and Tom Derenick. Though it remains in the DC Universe, and we get a glimpse of the new students joining Teen Titans Academy for the new year. Hang on, is that Krypto? Anyway…

The comic also gets the chance to address, in passing at least, the relationship between Nightwing and Starfire. Established since the eighties, there have always been rivals for Dick Grayson and Koriand'r affections. Especially a certain Barbara Gordon in the Batman books of later, even after what had popped up in Teen Titans Academy #2 over a year ago…

#DICCKORY – and now officially acknowledged and confirmed within the Teen Titans comic book. Now this has also been referred to as "Nightfire, Robfire, Robstar, StarfiRobin, Stobin, Starbin, Starfin, Robarfire, Starfirbin, Starfobin" but I think today makes 'DICKKORY official. Let's keep an eye on that hashtag on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram today, it might be fun, when the bigger #DICCKORY fans wake up to it…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15 CVR A TOM DERENICK & MATT HERMS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Matt Herms

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/24/2022