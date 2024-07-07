Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, peter purves

Peter Purves Inducted Into The LFCC Comics Hall Of Fame

Today, at the end of his panel with Maureen O’Brien, Peter Purves was handed the London Film And Comic Con Hall Of Fame trophy.

Today, at the end of his panel with Maureen O'Brien, Peter Purves was handed the London Film And Comic Con Comics Hall Of Fame trophy, inducted into its hallowed halls by show organiser Tony Lee.

While many at the show are familiar with Peter Purves for playing Steven opposite William Hartnell in Doctor Who, he was also presenter of the children's TV magazine show Blue Peter on BBC1 for eleven years in the seventies and eighties.

And it was in that capacity, when he championed the act of children reading comic books as a way to literary, at a time when the comic book medium was often frowned upon by parents, teachers and educators, that he was honoured this year. And, as the video above demonstrates, it clearly had an effect on the young Tony Lee.

As for Peter Purves, he continues to do conventions such as this, Big Finish audios, and is also returning to the screen as an actor at the age of 85, in a new TV show called Henry's House.

Yesterday, comic book creators Simon Bisley and Lew Stringer were indicted into the Hall Of Fame, as well as comics editor Shelly Bond the day before.

The London Film and Comic Con is held three times a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

