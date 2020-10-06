Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider – The Daily LITG, 6th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider, Batman #100 and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: six more you may prefer from yesterday,

Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics.

One year ago, it was the DC Timeline

They didn't mean it to get out. But Bleeding Cool had eagle eyes. And we started to see exactly what the new DC Comics Timeline was all about, as New York Comic Con was going on and 5G was becoming clearer.

LITG: What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hannah Means-Shannon , currently running PULSE! at Tower Records, former EIC of Bleeding Cool and former Management Editor of Heavy Metal Magazine.

, currently running PULSE! at Tower Records, former EIC of Bleeding Cool and Clay Fernald , comic book journalist

, comic book journalist Eric Jimenez, artist on Temporal

artist on Temporal Mike Carlin, DC Senior Editor

DC Senior Editor Shane Davis, Superman and Batman artist

Superman and Batman artist Julian Darius, comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit

comics writer, publisher of Martian Lit Shannon Smith, colourist and editor

colourist and editor Jim Nelson , artist on Athena Voltaire,

, artist on Athena Voltaire, Kathleen A. Webb , Archie Comics writer

, Archie Comics writer Darwin McPherson , Green Lantern writer

, Green Lantern writer Joanne Spaldo, Marvel editor

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider, Batman #100 or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.