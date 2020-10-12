Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy, Jeff Goldblum – Daily LITG, 12th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
- Jurassic World: Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic Side Pose
- Where in the World to Find Regional Pokémon in Pokémon GO
- Secret Lair & Magic: The Gathering – Let's Talk About Lucille
- Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Regrets Not Going for That Season 2 Money Move
- Complete Autumn Event Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Bob's Burgers, Adventure Time & More: Top 5 Animated Halloween Treats
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday.
There was a lot spinning out of New York Comic Con/MCM/Metaverse…
- How Writing for Women Created an Entire Cultural Phenomena
- Robert Kirkman Announces New Foil Fever For Skybound Hallowe'en
- Batman #100 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, Obviously
- Separated At Birth – Doctor Doom and Cocaine Bear
- Mark Millar Explains It All About Netflix and Millarworld
One year ago, Stan Lee was celebrated
And David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach.
- Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
- David Bowie Wanted to Play Rorschach in the Watchmen Movie – Alan Moore Talks Comics, Music and Class Struggle
- A New "Crisis" For DC Comics in 2020, Ahead of 5G
- Bleeding Cool Explains the Ending of the Joker Movie
- Belligerent Donny Cates Refuses to Admit Comic He Never Read Inspired Cosmic Ghost Rider
- A Modest Proposal to Deal With the Gary Glitter/Joker Movie Problem
- Godzilla Director Reveals New Easter Egg and Scrapped Mothra Ending
- How Much Did Mark Millar Sell Millarworld to Netflix For?
- "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
- "Castlevania" Team Talks Season 3, Favorite Scenes, Vampires & More
- Get Your Gross, Weird "Sonic The Hedgehog" Movie Costume Now
- "Batman": Why is Thomas Wayne A Meanie Now?
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- Vampire on Vampire Violence in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #9 First Look [Hellmouth Preview]
- Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
- Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's Cinema Purgatorio to be Collected in April 2020
- Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue
- Superboy Explores the Phallic Future in Art from Bendis and Sook's Legion of Super-Heroes #1
- Morbius, Batwoman, Scary Godmother and More Get Omnibuses in 2020
- Listen to Neil Gaiman Talk Music, Bob Dylan, and Never Having Met Warren Ellis on BBC Radio 6
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- NYCC/MCM Metaverse
- Reclaiming the Legacy of Women Cartoonists with Trina Robbins and Kim A. Munson, online, Society Of Illustrators, $10, 6.30pm EST
- Singles Club: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1, online, hosted by Neighborhood Comics, 8pm EST
- Pike County Libraries Cartoon Mondays; Graphic Novel / Comic Draw-Along, hosted by Epling Illustrations, 4.30pm ET
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dan Abnett, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.
- Alessandro Miracolo, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales
- Rodney Buchemi, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS
- Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.
