Predator #1 Preview: The More Things Change…

In the year 2056, humans are still dealing with the Predator problem in this preview of Predator #1. Check out the preview below.

Predator #1

by Ed Brisson & Kev Walker, cover by Leinil Yu

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.66"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609928300111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960609928300116 – PREDATOR 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300118 – PREDATOR 1 FINCH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300121 – PREDATOR 1 INHYUK LEE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300131 – PREDATOR 1 CAMOUFLAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300141 – PREDATOR 1 INHYUK LEE VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300151 – PREDATOR 1 RON LIM VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300161 – PREDATOR 1 BROWN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300171 – PREDATOR 1 TAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300181 – PREDATOR 1 RAHZZAH VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609928300191 – PREDATOR 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.