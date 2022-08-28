Predator #1 Review: Better A Year Late Than Never

After a year of being shelved due to legal concerns, which Rich outlined here, Predator #1 left stores on August 10th, 2022. Apparently, the legal question was over whether the rights had lapsed to Jim and John Thomas, the movie's original writers. The long-gestating issue (and presumably series) was a high-profile omission from Marvel's catalog after they announced that they acquired the rights from Dark Horse.

At the bottom, the oversized Predator #1 is an adventure/war comic in which, unsurprisingly, many soldiers die, and staying alive is a good outcome. Writer Ed Brisson tells the story of a Predator hunter called Theta, who vows revenge against all Predators after a particular Predator killed her family.

Predator #1 suggests a troublesome question for Marvel: Who in Marvel's stable has the horror chops to draw a Predator comic? Marvel's answer is 2000 AD ex-pat, Kev Walker. Walker draws aliens well and humans dying just as well, so he's the man for the job.

It's been a while since a hard-edged adventure or war comic crossed my radar, and the cliffhanger to Predator #1 flips the script on Theta. It's probably best left to people who know the franchise better than me to speak authoritatively about the issue.

We host a four-plus page preview here.

HUNT. KILL. REPEAT. In the near future, a young girl sees her family slaughtered by the deadliest and most feared hunter in the universe: a PREDATOR. Years later, though her ship is barely holding together and food is running short, Theta won't stop stalking the spaceways until the Yautja monster who killed her family is dead…or she is. Ed Brisson (IRON FIST, GHOST RIDER) and Kev Walker (DR. STRANGE, DOCTOR APHRA) forge a violent, heartbreaking and unforgettable new chapter in the PREDATOR saga not to be missed!

Credits Writer Ed Brisson Artist Kev Walker Colorist Frank D'Armata Letterer Clayton Cowles