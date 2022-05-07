Radio Apocalypse #1 & #2: Uneven Work From Eisner Level Professionals

There's an angel and a devil on my shoulder. They whisper about the first two issues of Radio Apocalypse from Vault Comics and Ram V, Anand RK, Anisha, and Aditya Bidikar:

The devil says that Radio Apocalypse's colors (by Anisha) look moody and tremendous, but the pencils look either unfinished or too loose to recommend.

The angel replies: Artist Anand RK won an Eisner for his work on another music-related comic, Blue In Green, last year, which Ram V also wrote.

The devil asks if I'm prepared to be impressed by a comic that's about The Power Of Music and The Power Of A DJ Selecting The Correct Song.

The angel tells me I earnestly DJed for five years of my life, so yes.

The devil, insistent, calls me by my name. He says, Jim. This comic is what would happen if Phonogram-era Kieron Gillen wrote The Walking Dead.

The angel agrees. He reminds me I have a soft spot for Phonogram-era Kieron Gillen the size of a department store. They now bicker through my skull. Not even "I'm On Fire" gets through the noise.

The devil yells unrepeatable vulgarities like Quentin Tarantino did a dialogue pass for Wile E. Coyote.

To step away from the framing: Radio Apocalypse is a post-apocalyptic comic about the last radio station on earth and the realities of mouths to feed versus limited resources. I'm sensitive to the fact that Anand RK is a reigning Eisner winner, and I found his work on these first two issues of Radio Apocalypse deficient. Nevertheless, that's my takeaway and what keeps me from recommending the comic. ComicsXF hosts a meaningful preview of issue number 2 here.

As refugees from Kinscreek seek to undertake the perilous journey to the settlement at Bakers Town, The Daytripper must carry their missives while daylight still lingers in the sky. But the wastelands that lie in between can be a dangerous place. So come traverse the desolate places with Rufus and Crow on a two-wheel road-trip with Radio Apocalypse for company.

Radio Apocalypse Issues #1 and #2 Review by James Hepplewhite 6 / 10 Radio Apocalypse is a post-apocalyptic comic about the last radio station on earth and the realities of mouths to feed versus limited resources. I’m sensitive to the fact that Anand RK is a reigning Eisner winner and I found his work on these first two issues of Radio Apocalypse deficient. Credits Writer Ram V Penciller Anand RK Colorist Anisha Letterer Aditya Bidikar