Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay

Bleeding Cool previously reported that copies of Avengers: The Initiative: Reptil #1 had disappeared from eBay after the news that the Marvel Comics character, Reptil, is getting his own four-issue series – and maybe more. It has now been selling multiple copies from $60 to $80.

And we've got a look at the black-and-whites by Enid Balam from the first issue.

As well as the previously seen colour version.

Fighting Rhino, Stegron, getting close to Finesse, mooning over Ms Marvel and dealing with – and leaving – the Avengers Academy.

REPTIL #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210553

(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina

REPTIL ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION! In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future-or end it forever! Don't miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)! Rated T In Shops: May 26, 2021 SRP: $3.99

"I'm so excited to be making my Marvel debut with such a fun and complex young character," Blas said. "He's Mexican-American, like me, and I'm delighted to bring a story with more of that representation to Marvel. Also, he can turn into dinosaurs and isn't that every kid's dream?"

"This comic book series presents us with a great adventure that I know will personally resonate amongst the Latin American community," Balám said. "Yes, heroes are born from all over the world and Marvel's teams are doing their part to celebrate their amazing stories. Join us in this adventure!"