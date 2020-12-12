S.W.O.R.D. #1 Review: An Exercise in Scene Settings

The mutant nation of Krakoa has done a lot to make changes to the status quo of the Marvel universe, and after casting their gaze in every direction on the surface, has cast their eyes upwards to the universe beyond. S.W.O.R.D. #1 is a new exercise in scene-setting that shines with character moments but falls short on clarity.

With a nod to the recent toothless crossover Empyre, Abigail Brand has left behind the "human" space program Alpha Flight and taken over the space station The Peak with the help of a crack team of mutant specialists and a plan. Their first visitor is a member of the Quiet Council, Magneto. Magneto's presence, as a member of the power structure, generates a lot of fantastic character moments with close friends (Cable, Peeper), former acolytes (Frenzy, Cortez), fans (Wiz Kid), and more. Al Ewing's script gives this tour a sense of establishing the players and their capabilities, as well as their general status in the social arrangement.

There has been quite a bit of work done on the character designs, and that's one of two areas where Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and Ariana Maher have room to shine. There, and with the science fiction environment that mixes biological enhancements from Krakoa and the scientific necessities to hold "a thousand-ton space station" aloft. This looks great.

Where it begins to fall apart is around the MacGuffin, which is at the heart of an overly complex visual sequence. What specifically is happening, and how it balances the struggle between Magneto's "Krakoa first" perspective and Brand's more circumspect considerations, is not as clearly described. Likewise, it should bring the plot to a crescendo, but instead rings hollowly and leaves clarity to subsequent issues.

This could never be said to be bad, but it's a mixed bag debut that has room to grow. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.