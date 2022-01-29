Sabretooth #1 Preview: The List of Sabretooth

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Sabretooth is making a list, and the entire Quiet Council is on it in this preview of Sabretooth #1. Will he get his revenge? Check out the preview below.

Sabretooth #1
by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman
DOWN IN A HOLE! Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.07"D   | 3 oz | 150 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620169300111
| Parental Advisory
$4.99
Varants:
75960620169300121 – SABRETOOTH 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620169300131 – SABRETOOTH 1 BROWN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620169300141 – SABRETOOTH 1 SUAYAN VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.