Sabretooth #1 Preview: The List of Sabretooth
Sabretooth is making a list, and the entire Quiet Council is on it in this preview of Sabretooth #1. Will he get his revenge? Check out the preview below.
Sabretooth #1
by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman
DOWN IN A HOLE! Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. Sure, that sounds like hell, but maybe that's where he feels most at home. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? Award-winning novelist Victor LaValle teams up with amazing artist Leonard Kirk to bring us the story of what lies beneath Krakoa
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 48 Pages | 75960620169300111
| Parental Advisory
$4.99
Varants:
75960620169300121 – SABRETOOTH 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620169300131 – SABRETOOTH 1 BROWN VARIANT – $4.99 US
75960620169300141 – SABRETOOTH 1 SUAYAN VARIANT [1:25] – $4.99 US
