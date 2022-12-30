Scarlet Witch #1 Preview: The Cruelty of Wanda Maximoff

Welcome to our preview of Scarlet Witch #1! We here at Bleeding Cool are thrilled to be able to bring you a sneak peek at this exciting new series from Marvel Comics. As her first act in this preview of Scarlet Witch #1, the titular Scarlet Witch sends a foe to a bubble reality made out of the New Jersey DMV.

Scarlet Witch #1

by Steve Orlando & Sara Pichelli, cover by Russell Dauterman

THE SCARLET WITCH RETURNS! There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH!Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom – and now that she's finally found peace, she's pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda's door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat! Comic powerhouses Steve Orlando (MARAUDERS; Midnighter) and Sara Pichelli (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN; SPIDER-MEN) join forces to open a groundbreaking new chapter in the Scarlet Witch's history!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.08"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620235500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620235500121 – SCARLET WITCH 1 HUGHES CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500131 – SCARLET WITCH 1 CASAGRANDE WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500141 – SCARLET WITCH 1 RED BLANK VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500151 – SCARLET WITCH 1 LARRAZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500161 – SCARLET WITCH 1 TAO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500171 – SCARLET WITCH 1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500181 – SCARLET WITCH 1 OKAZAKI DEMONIZED VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500191 – SCARLET WITCH 1 TAO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

