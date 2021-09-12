SCOOP: DC To Launch Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 In April 2022

Bleeding Cool has the scoop that DC Comics is to launch a new series, Batman Beyond: Neo Year in April 2022, spinning out of the current revival of the series and concept in Batman Urban Legends. And we have the proof, such as it is, right here, from an upcoming DC Comics publication.

Batman Beyond was an animated television series developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett that ran from 1999 to 2001. Depicting a teenaged Batman, Terry McGinnis, in a futuristic Gotham City under the tutelage of an elderly Bruce Wayne, it serves as a continuation of both Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures. Comic book series included a six-issue miniseries from 1999, a 24-issue series running from 1999 to 2001, the "Hush" arc by DC Comics in 2010, and an eight-issue miniseries in 2011. A short-running series titled Batman Beyond Unlimited was released, followed by Batman Beyond 2.0 in 2013. A New 52 series ran for 18 issues from 2015 to 2016 spinning out of Future's End. And a new series for DC Rebirth, ran from 2016 to 2020 but did not continue after Future State, lockdowns, and editorial firings.

Recently the character was solicited to appear in this coming week's Batman: Urban Legends and now, it seems, has another series for 2022. The creative team for the Urban Legends story is Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Max Dunbar, Aditya Bidikar, and Sebastian Cheng. Might the new series keep that creative team?The title Neo-Year #1 may also suggest an origin comic book set in Neo-Gotham.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #7 CVR A FRANCESCO MATTINA

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Various (A) Max Dunbar, Various (CA) Francesco Mattina

The legend of Batman only begins with Bruce Wayne! For centuries to come different people will take up the mantle of Batman and defend the times they're living in from all forms of villainy. See four of the finest Bats the future may offer! In Neo-Gotham, Bruce Wayne lies murdered in the Batcave. Terry McGinnis—Bruce Wayne's final protégé—will travel into the dark heart of Neo-Gotham to find who killed the greatest hero the city ever knew. In Future State, Cassandra Cain just wants a moment to enjoy a hot meal but the Magistrate's pursuit of her is relentless! In a blasted future, the Dark Knight stands alone against a murderous gang threatening his ruined city…and their mysterious leader will be a shocker! In the 853rd century, Batman One Million is a warden that must contain the galaxy's criminals, but today there's a breakout on Pluto.