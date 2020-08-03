Sheldon Allen Pens a Love Letter to Miami in Concrete Jungle at Scout

Scout Comics has spotlighted their upcoming title Concrete Jungle, slated for an October shelf date, with their latest press release. The series, which reimagines Miami in the mid-1980s as a city ruled by crime as well as robots, aliens, and mutants. Concrete Jungle pairs Spider-Man Unlimited writer Sheldon Allen with DCeased: Unkillables artist Karl Mostert, along with colorist Warnia Sahadewa and letterer Matt Bowers for this alternate reality, sci-fi period piece about surviving in the midst of chaos.

Concrete Jungle is a buddy cop comic of sorts, introducing rough-around-the-edges (read as crooked) Detective Annie Brunson and her straight-laced partner Faith Jones, who happens to be a telepath. The two are tracking down another telepath who is using their powers to take over other peoples' bodies and use them to commit crimes. Writer Sheldon Allen spoke on the series, and working with Karl Mostert, who Scout refers to as a "burgeoning superstar," saying:

"Concrete Jungle is a love letter to my hometown of Miami and the city's unique 1980's setting. Given that special meaning, it was a no brainer to once again partner with Scout Comics in delivering my baby to the masses. As proud as I am of the story, my greatest joy comes from highlighting the art team who helped create this crazy world you'll be experiencing over an initial course of four issues. Rookie of the year Karl Mostert's pencils are a revelation. Colorist Warnia Sahadewa might be comics best kept secret. And Matt Bowers' letters make him the unsung hero of the series. I simply cannot wait for audiences to delve into the madness we've cooked up and get to know Annie. Trust me when I tell you: you've never met anyone like her."

With Scout Comics continuing to push the envelope with their diverse library of titles, Concrete Jungle's high concept of a period piece Miami story that reimagines the city as a sci-fi hotspot fits right in.

The series, like their upcoming unicorn-slaying revenge comic By the Horns, launches alongside a merch store that includes shirts, phone cases, and masks for those hoping not to spread a deadly virus and turn our current world into a sci-fi pandemic story.

Concrete Jungle #1 will be released this October.