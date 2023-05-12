Six More Marvel Omnibuses For January & February 2024 We've run a couple of Marvel Comics Omnibus 2024 articles already, but Marvel Comics keeps lining them up. And here are six more.

by Jim Calafiore, Liam Sharp, Christopher Priest, J. Torres

Christopher Priest's revolutionary run concludes! It's Black Panther vs. Iron Man – with Wolverine in the middle! Secrets are revealed, punches are thrown, and King Solomon's Frogs wreak havoc – but who is the second Black Panther? The action heads forward into the future and back to the Old West! But when and where in the timestream falls the death of the Black Panther?! And with T'Challa gone, who will inherit the mantle? Could it be…the guy with the trenchcoat and guns? Kevin "Kasper" Cole is a man out for revenge, but his quest soon brings him into conflict with corrupt cops and a brutal hunter! As Cole discovers his own heroism, who will join his Crew to handle Big Trouble in Little Mogadishu? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (1998) #34-62, INCREDIBLE HULK (2000) #33, THE CREW #1-7 and THOR (1966) #370.

by David Finch, Brian Michael Bendis

Four of the 21st century's most celebrated writers propel the Ultimate X-Men to ever greater heights! First, the team must ally with Spider-Man and Daredevil to help Wolverine fight a secret from his mysterious past. Then, the U.S. government enters the mutant-training business – and Emma Frost is in charge of the new class! But the shocking death of one of their own leaves the remaining X-Men struggling to deal with the loss – and when Mister Sinister arrives, he plans to give them even more to mourn! Gambit returns, Longshot is the lucky survivor of a murderous mutant reality show and Storm searches for Wolverine! Plus: Is Ultimate Juggernaut ultimately unstoppable? Who is Magician? And is Jean Grey really the cosmic entity called Phoenix?! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN #34-74 and ANNUAL #1-2, ULTIMATE X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1 and ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1.

The origin and early adventures of Danny Rand, the Immortal Iron Fist! Celebrating 50 years of Iron Fist, Marvel is proud to present an Omnibus edition collecting the early adventures of Danny Rand, Marvel's martial arts legend. This collection not only includes his complete solo color comic series, but also Iron Fist's exploits in the black-and-white magazine Deadly Hands of Kung Fu. After an expedition to find the mystical city of K'un-Lun left Daniel Rand's parents dead, he found the path to K'un-Lun and spent a decade there training. With the shattering power of the Iron Fist, Danny set out into the Western world to avenge their deaths. He is joined by Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, who also star in their own three-part solo exploit by Chris Claremont and Marshall Rogers. COLLECTING: MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) #15-25, IRON FIST (1975) #1-15, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #63-64 and material from DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG FU (1974) #10, #18-24, #29, #31-33 & SPECIAL (1975) #1 and BIZARRE ADVENTURES (1981) #25

by Marco Checchetto, Chip Zdarsky

Wilson Fisk has risen from the Kingpin of Crime to mayor of New York City. And now he brings his full criminal and political powers to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! The man who once destroyed Daredevil targets the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more! And with the legal clout of the mayor's office behind him, the heroes will have a much harder time fighting back than they expect! To make matters worse, Fisk has an army of super villains at his command. But he isn't the only one with dark ambitions – and you know what they say about honor among thieves… Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN #1-6, SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #18-19, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER, DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN, MOON KNIGHT (2021) #8, DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT and DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA.

by Pasqual Ferry, Mark Brooks, Kieron Gillen

The complete A.X.E. epic in one Celestial-sized package! The battle for the planet is here. The X-Men claim they're Earth's new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. And the Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have been keeping from them! Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption – and Earth will face a Celestial judgment day! As Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and many more are weighed in the cosmic balance, who will pass, who will fail…and what will the final tally mean for the world? The clock is ticking. Midnight looms. But it's not too late… Collecting A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1-6, IMMORTAL X-MEN #5-7, X-MEN RED (2022) #5-7, A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1-3, X-FORCE (2020) #30-33, X-MEN (2021) #13-14, WOLVERINE (2020) #24 and #25 (A STORY), MARAUDERS (2022) #6, FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #47-48, AVENGERS (2018) #60, A.X.E.: AVENGERS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10, A.X.E.: X-MEN, A.X.E.: IRON FIST, A.X.E.: STARFOX, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #42, A.X.E.: ETERNALS and A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA.