Skybound & Oni Press Give Grant To Librarians To Go To San Diego

Skybound Entertainment and Oni Press have provided funding to the American Library Association’s Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table.

Skybound Entertainment and Oni Press have provided funding to the American Library Association's Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table, for grants to support library workers in expanding their knowledge of, and experience with, comics in libraries. Which means going to San Diego this summer… but possibly not the San Diego event you were expecting. Two librarians will be able to attend the upcoming 2024 ALA Annual Conference in San Diego this June with a $3,000 stipend each. These grants are intended to support the professional development of library workers interested in expanding their knowledge and experience with comics in libraries. Through these grants, GNCRT seeks to highlight the value "comics librarianship" brings to the field.

Applications for the grant are open now, and the deadline to apply is the first of April, 2024. The funds are intended to cover registration, travel, hotels and meals, and grant recipients must commit to at least one of the following:

Participating in a GNCRT conference session/panel

Attending GNCRT conference sessions/panels

Comics Publisher Meet-ups

GNCRT Meet-up

GNCRT Social Media Content creation

Post-conference blog or article

Volunteering at the GNCRT Comics Lounge at ALA Annual

Applicants must be a member of both the American Library Association and the Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table to be eligible to receive this grant. currently, be employed in any type of library at any level or be a current library school student, and must provide a statement of interest regarding comics and the speciality of comics work in libraries, including how this grant will help deepen their interests and speciality. The ALA Graphic Novels & Comics Round Table Staff Liaison Tina Coleman can be contacted here: ccoleman@ala.org

So no sneaky taking the grant money and going to San Diego Comic-Con with it instead okay? Just checking.

